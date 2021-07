Hot Wheels Unleashed Cars Revealed, KITT and Batmobile Confirmed

24 Ours

Bad to the Blade

Boneshaker

Boom Car

Bump Around

Buns of Steel

Dragon Blaster

Exotique

Fast Gassin

Formula Flashback

GT Scorcher

Hot Wheels High

Jungle Mauler

Motosaurus

Mountain Mauler

Night Shifter

Off-Duty

Power Rocket

RD02

Rip Rod

RocketFire

Rodger Dodger

Roller Toaster

Sandivore

Sharkruiser

Skull Crusher

Solid Muscle

Street Creeper

Street Wiener

Supercharged

Surf ‘N Turf

Tanknator

Time Attaxi

Total Disposal

Track Manga

Tricera-Truck

Tur-Bone Charged

Twin Mill

Veloci-Racer

Winning Formula

Back to the Future Time Machine

Batmobile

K.I.T.T.

Snoopy

TMNT Party Wagon

Audi R8 Spyder

Audi Sport Quattro

’55 Chevy

Copo Camaro

’71 El Camino

’69 Dodge Charger Daytona

RAM 1500 Rebel

FIAT 500

’32 Ford

1956 Ford Truck

2018 Ford Mustang GT

Humvee

Honda S2000

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Mini Cooper S Challenge

Because really now, who doesn’t enjoy driving a toy car, firing rockets at your enemies, and collecting power-ups, all without even caring about smashing walls or vehicle damage?Hot Wheels is one of the titles that has millions of fans all over the world, and the next title due in the fall has already caught everybody’s attention. It’s called Unleashed, and as we can all see in the latest trailer published by developer Milestone, it’ll come with an impressive lineup of vehicles.The game will include over 60 cars, but the best news is the lineup comprises not only Hot Wheels original models, but also real vehicles like the FIAT 500 , the Mini Cooper S, the Honda S2000, and the Audi R8 Spyder (you can find the full list at the end of the article).In addition, Milestone has also added a series of famous cars that we’ve seen in movies when we were kids, such as KITT, the DeLorean time machine used in Back to the Future, as well as the Batmobile that shows up in Batman: The Animated Series.All in all, this upcoming Hot Wheels title looks insanely fun, and the addition of so many cool cars only makes things even better. The game is projected to launch on September 3 on current-gen consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and it can already be pre-ordered today to receive two additional cars.Here’s the full list of cars coming in Hot Wheels Unleashed: