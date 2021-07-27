Hot Wheels Unleashed Cars Revealed, KITT and Batmobile Confirmed

Not everybody is a big fan of racing sims like Gran Turismo or smashing hits like Forza Horizon, and this is why arcade games have always been pretty popular.
Because really now, who doesn’t enjoy driving a toy car, firing rockets at your enemies, and collecting power-ups, all without even caring about smashing walls or vehicle damage?
Hot Wheels is one of the titles that has millions of fans all over the world, and the next title due in the fall has already caught everybody’s attention. It’s called Unleashed, and as we can all see in the latest trailer published by developer Milestone, it’ll come with an impressive lineup of vehicles.
The game will include over 60 cars, but the best news is the lineup comprises not only Hot Wheels original models, but also real vehicles like the FIAT 500, the Mini Cooper S, the Honda S2000, and the Audi R8 Spyder (you can find the full list at the end of the article).
In addition, Milestone has also added a series of famous cars that we’ve seen in movies when we were kids, such as KITT, the DeLorean time machine used in Back to the Future, as well as the Batmobile that shows up in Batman: The Animated Series.
All in all, this upcoming Hot Wheels title looks insanely fun, and the addition of so many cool cars only makes things even better. The game is projected to launch on September 3 on current-gen consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and it can already be pre-ordered today to receive two additional cars.
Here’s the full list of cars coming in Hot Wheels Unleashed:Hot Wheels
Hot Wheels is one of the titles that has millions of fans all over the world, and the next title due in the fall has already caught everybody’s attention. It’s called Unleashed, and as we can all see in the latest trailer published by developer Milestone, it’ll come with an impressive lineup of vehicles.
The game will include over 60 cars, but the best news is the lineup comprises not only Hot Wheels original models, but also real vehicles like the FIAT 500, the Mini Cooper S, the Honda S2000, and the Audi R8 Spyder (you can find the full list at the end of the article).
In addition, Milestone has also added a series of famous cars that we’ve seen in movies when we were kids, such as KITT, the DeLorean time machine used in Back to the Future, as well as the Batmobile that shows up in Batman: The Animated Series.
All in all, this upcoming Hot Wheels title looks insanely fun, and the addition of so many cool cars only makes things even better. The game is projected to launch on September 3 on current-gen consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and it can already be pre-ordered today to receive two additional cars.
Here’s the full list of cars coming in Hot Wheels Unleashed:Hot Wheels
- 24 Ours
- Bad to the Blade
- Boneshaker
- Boom Car
- Bump Around
- Buns of Steel
- Dragon Blaster
- Exotique
- Fast Gassin
- Formula Flashback
- GT Scorcher
- Hot Wheels High
- Jungle Mauler
- Motosaurus
- Mountain Mauler
- Night Shifter
- Off-Duty
- Power Rocket
- RD02
- Rip Rod
- RocketFire
- Rodger Dodger
- Roller Toaster
- Sandivore
- Sharkruiser
- Skull Crusher
- Solid Muscle
- Street Creeper
- Street Wiener
- Supercharged
- Surf ‘N Turf
- Tanknator
- Time Attaxi
- Total Disposal
- Track Manga
- Tricera-Truck
- Tur-Bone Charged
- Twin Mill
- Veloci-Racer
- Winning Formula
- Back to the Future Time Machine
- Batmobile
- K.I.T.T.
- Snoopy
- TMNT Party Wagon
- Audi R8 Spyder
- Audi Sport Quattro
- ’55 Chevy
- Copo Camaro
- ’71 El Camino
- ’69 Dodge Charger Daytona
- RAM 1500 Rebel
- FIAT 500
- ’32 Ford
- 1956 Ford Truck
- 2018 Ford Mustang GT
- Humvee
- Honda S2000
- 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
- Mini Cooper S Challenge