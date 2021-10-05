Miniature Batmobile Can Drive Autonomously and Turn You Into a Programmer

Codecasa's "Gentleman’s Yacht" Sets Sail in 2023 With Vintage Luxury and Styling

This miniature car is in fact a smart Batmobile with AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities that allow it to drive autonomously. It is meant to help you learn electronics and programming in a fun way. 7 photos



Back to our Batmobile, it is a great device that lets you play with technology, whether you are an adult or a kid, as CircuitMess describes it as suitable for children aged 7 and 107. The Batmobile comes with a dual processor, a camera with a 1600x1200 resolution, a 2W speaker, LED lights, and a 1300 mAh rechargeable battery.



CircuitMess also includes a controller in the package and your robot car can connect to it wirelessly and transmit live video to it. There’s an LCD display on the controller, buttons, and this one has a CPU as well. Since it’s shaped like your regular game controller, it also comes with four pre-installed games: Snake, Bonk, Space Invaderz, and Space Rocks.



Because the purpose of the



Once you do that, the real fun begins, as you can connect the robot car to your computer and program it for various applications, using the C++ programming language or CircuitBlocks. The Batmobile can drive autonomously using AI and machine learning. You can also program the



The CircuitMess Batmobile is the subject of a new Kickstarter campaign and it’s already exceeded its $15,000 goal, with over $47,000 being raised so far. There are almost two months left in the campaign.



A



Developed by Croatian Albert Gajsak for the CircuitMess platform, the mini Batmobile is a smart robot car that comes with autonomous driving capabilities, object tracking, WiFi connectivity, and more. CircuitMess specializes in creating STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) kits.

Back to our Batmobile, it is a great device that lets you play with technology, whether you are an adult or a kid, as CircuitMess describes it as suitable for children aged 7 and 107. The Batmobile comes with a dual processor, a camera with a 1600x1200 resolution, a 2W speaker, LED lights, and a 1300 mAh rechargeable battery.

CircuitMess also includes a controller in the package and your robot car can connect to it wirelessly and transmit live video to it. There's an LCD display on the controller, buttons, and this one has a CPU as well. Since it's shaped like your regular game controller, it also comes with four pre-installed games: Snake, Bonk, Space Invaderz, and Space Rocks.

Because the purpose of the Batmobile is to help you learn robotics, electronics, and programming, the car comes as a disassembled kit, so you have to build it yourself following specific instructions.

Once you do that, the real fun begins, as you can connect the robot car to your computer and program it for various applications, using the C++ programming language or CircuitBlocks. The Batmobile can drive autonomously using AI and machine learning. You can also program the robot car to turn its lights on, play cool sounds, or track objects.

The CircuitMess Batmobile is the subject of a new Kickstarter campaign and it's already exceeded its $15,000 goal, with over $47,000 being raised so far. There are almost two months left in the campaign.

A pledge of at least $99 will get you your very own Batmobile, with the estimated shipping date being July 2022.

