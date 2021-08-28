Make It Out Alive From Stormy Weather by Choosing the Right Vehicle

Sometimes the storm is chasing you, and you have to escape with your family, and no, your favorite muscle car won't help you. It's a hide-and-seek game where the hunter might become the hunted in a sudden twist (pun intended) of fate.
While the storm season is not over yet, there are still people out there that are chasing them. But let's pretend that you don't want to do that, and you don't need an armored vehicle or a tornado-proof truck. You need a vehicle that will help you through a storm, not to dive into it. And since the storms have the unpleasant custom of suddenly changing their path, you should be able to do that as well. If the storm is on your right, let's say, and all of a sudden will move towards you, you need someting to either move forward to overtake it, or turn left and run.
First of all, what we learned from the professionals is that they don't use Corvettes, Mustangs, or hot-rods. Those cars are good for some other jobs. But for escaping a tornado, with the whole family on board, you might want something else. The weapon of choice should move fast, have grip, and be nimble. It also has to cope with some dirt tracks. Not necessarily hard-core off-road, but some dusty trails or unpaved roads. Say bye-bye to a low-rider or a stance car; those won't work against a stormy weather.
In our opinion, it should be an SUV or a pickup. The RAM 1500 TRX or Ford Raptor (any of them) are the first that come to mind. These are great for flying over debris, potholes, grass, roots, or even small appliances you might encounter on your way. Still, they have their flaws, such as maneuverability or tight curves. These are not as nimble as smaller cars, so sometimes they might not work. But, at least, you'll make a good impression, and they can take a beating and still run fast.
A TRX doesn't come cheap, and it's not the kind of car you could drive on a daily basis if you live in a city. Even though pickups are good to carry heavy stuff, they're not that good as grocery-getters. The next choice would be an SUV. Here, the offer is incredibly wide, but I would say that a Grand Cherokee or a Tahoe might be a better choice. They would be the all-around vehicles that could save you from a tight spot. As for the engine, any of them should work, not only the Trackhawk. Actually, I wouldn't go for that one due to the suspension and tires, which won't cope well with the mud.
Moving down on the budget spiral is the Wrangler. Bronco might be a good idea as well if you can wait for the delivery. The only downside on that Wrangler is the trunk. You'd be able to barely get some snacks and water for your escape route. Not to mention blankets or a tent for five.
Last but not least, a station wagon. That's the easiest one: an Audi Allroad Quattro of any generation. They've got the speed, the handling, and the ground clearance to run away. The only problem would be the debris they might encounter on their way, espcially those the size of a trash canAnd they are also excellent daily drivers.
So, if you live in a storm-rated area, then you might consider one of these vechicles. On a side note, keep in mind that if your only vehicle is a Chevrolet Bolt, for instance, then your best choice is to hide in a basement. And pray.
