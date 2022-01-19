“The Archduke” Is a Bespoke KTM 990 Super Duke Adorned With Aluminum Overalls

A bit more color might’ve looked good on this mechanical marvel, but we’re not complaining.
The KTM 990 Super Duke is a delightful mixture of agility and raw power, so getting the chance to have it transformed into a bespoke head-turner should be an intriguing proposition to any custom motorcycle builder out there. As such, we’d imagine the craftsmen over at Tony Prust’s Analog Motorcycles had the time of their lives while modifying a 2007 model, and the team’s efforts led to something truly outstanding!
Starting with the powertrain adjustments, Tony and his experts aimed to enhance the airflow by installing an aftermarket intake kit from Motohooligan Performance. On the other hand, the Super Duke’s exhaust system has been tweaked to accommodate a single Cone Engineering muffler. Now, let’s move on to the chassis.
Analog’s moto therapists decided to retain the original five-spoke wheels, but they’ve enveloped their rims in grippy Michelin Pilot Power rubber. Since the donor comes with exceptional running gear straight out of the box, Prust’s crew was happy to leave its premium brakes and WP suspension alone. However, the bodywork department is where they really went to town.
The bike’s OEM attire has been discarded in its entirety, making room for a selection of handmade aluminum garments that look the part. At twelve o’clock, you will notice a unique nose fairing sitting just ahead of the relocated stock instrumentation, while a slim front fender can be spotted in between the 990’s inverted forks.
Moving southward, we find a custom fuel tank perched atop the main framework, and it’s joined by a triangular coolant reservoir cover on the right-hand side. The machine’s rear end wears a new subframe with integrated LED lighting, on top of which you’ll see bespoke upholstery and one groovy tail unit. Tony’s gurus concluded the bodywork pizzazz with a menacing belly pan that hugs the V-twin engine’s lower end.
After they had replaced the stock headlight with a state-of-the-art Denali substitute, the Analog pros turned their attention to the cockpit, where they’ve fitted Vortex clip-ons, bar-end turn signals, and a single CRG mirror, among other goodies. Lastly, the creature was wrapped in an understated color scheme, and it’s been nicknamed “The Archduke.”
