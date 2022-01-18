One-Off BMW R 100 R Houses Scrambler Design Elements and Beefy Dual-Purpose Rubber

What you’re seeing here is a perfect balance between utilitarian styling cues and elegant looks.
At Ellaspede’s Queensland-based aftermarket temple, you’ll find some of the most talented custom motorcycle specialists from the land down under. The illustrious Aussies go about their daily business in Brisbane, and they’ve amassed a thrilling selection of bespoke masterpieces over the years. A few of these exploits made their way to the autoevolution pages in the past, including a reworked Ducati 848 that looks genuinely entrancing.
Now, it’s time for us to examine how the Australians have worked their magic on a 1992 variant of BMW’s R 100 R lineup, transforming it into a gorgeous display of two-wheeled grandeur with scrambler vibes. Following the donor’s arrival at their moto clinic, the Ellaspede crew proceeded to discard each and every last piece of factory bodywork they could find.
The fuel tank was swapped with the repurposed unit of an earlier R 100 R model, while the stock subframe, seat and tail section have all been removed in favor of tidy saddle from Biltwell. Additionally, the Beemer’s hoops were blessed with a comprehensive makeover, receiving stainless-steel spokes, fresh seals and a rugged pair of Continental TKC 80 tires.
You will also find custom fenders flanking both wheels, and the rear module is accompanied by a swingarm-mounted license plate holder. As far as suspension goes, the original forks have been shortened by about 2.8 inches (70 mm) to achieve the correct riding posture, then they were fitted with higher-spec internals.
In the cockpit, we’re greeted by a new top clamp, an aftermarket handlebar and several accessories from Motogadget’s range, such as premium grips, bar-end turn signals and Motoscope Tiny instrumentation. The bike’s front end comes with a retro-style headlight measuring seven inches in diameter, and there’s an auxiliary fog lamp perched atop the crash bar on the left-hand side.
At the rear, we notice a set of discrete LED blinkers and a vertical lighting strip, all of which are powered by a twelve-cell battery from Antigravity. Ellaspede’s pros topped things off with a unique exhaust system and high-grade air filters, but not before they’ve treated the beast’s boxer-twin engine and gearbox to a thorough overhaul.
