Air-Cooled Gunther Werks Porsche Speedster Hides 911R Touches Behind Viola Show

Some rightfully wonder if Gunther Werks’ “analog performance air-cooled Porsche 911s” are just as good or even better than what Singer can deliver. Well, let’s just say that each has a chance at the restomod crown.
As far as Gunther Werks is concerned, the latest shot at securing the title comes in the form of a stunning Viola Metallic Porsche 911 (993) Speedster. It has been commissioned by a true U.S. connoisseur and his brother, with the main client residing in Westchester County, north of New York City.
We are telling you all that to better identify Craig R, the Porsche aficionado behind the porschelifenyc alias. He is a German car fan who already has in the garage a Rod Emory-built 356 Outlaw, another Gunther Werks 993, as well as a Porsche Cayenne (957) Safari! With that kind of a collection, no wonder the attention to detail is simply outstanding.
As far as we can tell, this latest 993 is not quite real just yet, but the renderings depicting the upcoming build do give us a good measure of things to come. Dressed up in Viola Metallic (a lairy shade of purple employed by all sorts of exotic icons), the air-cooled 993 generation of the Porsche 911 also comes in purist Speedster form.
That is probably the perfect way to highlight the rest of the pristine details. Among them would be the Porsche Pepita (Houndstooth) fabric snatched from the company’s mighty 911R, as well as the Alcantara interior accents. The grey Alcantara is also joined by grey leather along with purple piping. Not a bad specification, right?
Unfortunately, neither the coachbuilder nor the future owner has shared any technical specifications. Thus, we can easily assume we are dealing with a traditional Porsche-derived 4.0-liter flat-six project. One that is complete with around 435 hp and 335 lb-ft (454 Nm) of torque, as well as an impressive 7,800 rpm redline.
