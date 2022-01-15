Satin Mercedes S 580 on Matching Forgiatos Takes a White House Icing on the Cake

Anyone looking for an honest, custom appraisal of Mercedes’ latest battery-powered EQS model against the classic ICE S-Class sibling might want to stay away from this one. In our book, the latter won by a mile!
Automotive world aficionados with a knack for anything with a three-pointed star emblem already know very well about their sustainable EQ efforts. Mercedes-Benz is making sure the company has a battery-powered future and an entire roster of model lines has already gained or will soon receive a zero-emission sibling. Naturally, that’s entirely valid for the flagship S-Class and its EQS counterpart.
And we have a couple of recent Mercedes examples from the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato to show you in the brewing ICE vs EV internal battle. Only that, frankly, the winner can be seen standing in front of a white house (not the one where Potus lives, of course) from like a social media mile away...
Still, given that Forgiato has chosen to present them inside its reel, we are going to discuss them both... with a focus on the white-as-dove-like S 580. We just cannot help but act a little biased on this one. Anyway, it seems the fully electric EQS 450 is up for grabs directly from the U.S. forged wheel expert, naturally sporting a neat set of 24-inch Forgiatos.
With that, it seems there’s open hunting season for custom Mercs’ that are silent as a whisper and need a plug to juice up. On the other hand, the satin white (it may or may not be a wrap instead of paint) Mercedes S 580 that got matched proudly with a set of white Forgiatos comes courtesy of Florida-based Miami Power Wheels.
And, aside from its mild-hybrid 4.0-liter V8 identifier, there is virtually no additional information about this squeaky-clean, lowered ride. Frankly, I honestly do not even care, given the winter-themed all-white apparition. It is a truly elegant opposite of the murdered-out current, even though it still has a bit of black contrasting details.
