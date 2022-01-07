Satin Lambo Urus With Yellow Tricks Is Not Way Subtler Than Lil Baby's Forgiato SF90

Usually, the Los Angeles, California-based wheel experts from Forgiato have ultra-quick social media skills when their creations get involved.
This time around, they are a little late to Lil Baby’s SF90 party. After all, we have already seen Dominique Armani Jones’ latest exotic ride courtesy of Herm G, the entrepreneur behind Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International.
Still, when it comes to presentations, a dreary industrial background has nothing to do with a professional photo session. Thus, it was only logical that a second look at the American rap artist’s mid-engine PHEV supercar might be warranted.
For us, it’s a great excuse to check out once again the “wham” lines of the Prancing Horse’s top-of-the-line Type F173, an automobile that shares its name with the SF90 Formula One car. Naturally, the McDonald’s pun-inducing livery is just as subtle as about everything else Lil Baby does in front of the public.
Thus, it’s entirely conceivable that even though we are dealing with a 986-horsepower Italian sports car riding on custom, matching Forgiato wheels, this will not be everyone’s cup of tea. As such, and in keeping with the yellow details theme, here is a different Italian sports car... ahem, vehicle.
Done by the same “for the culture” automotive dealership, this Lambo Urus is much subtler. Well, as far as 641-horsepower “super-SUV” discreetness goes, of course.
The high-riding Italian thoroughbred is dressed up in Satin Military Green with Canary Yellow accents both on the hood and the brake calipers sitting behind contrasting black wheels. The same black-and-yellow mix is kept intact for the interior, as well, just to make sure it will still stand out in any crowd if the owner so wishes to.
Just like many other Road Show International creations, this too belongs with the RS Edition family. And logically comes complete with lots of custom additions. The highlights include gloss black accents and trim, the cool army-style wrap, the smoked lighting pack, or the powder-coated gloss black wheels, among others.
