Wide Novitec Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Solid Forgiatos Is the Epitome of Murdered Out

When it comes to monochromatic looks, one thing is for sure. Rolls-Royce's Black Badge has easily drawn even more water to the customization mill. With a knack for overachievements.
Born as a direct response to Bentley’s Bentayga, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan has quickly become the latest darling of the personalization crowd. And everyone had better take advantage of the rise in popularity while it lasts, as new threats (Aston DBX, Ferrari Purosangue, etc.) loom on the horizon.
As far as those dwelling in the shadows are concerned, they might be out of reach after dusk if they went for the traditionally American murdered-out look. But here is some food for thought. Not all Black Badge models are created equal. Even in the ultra-luxury stratosphere.
Taking just the Cullinan for example, we have seen units that were dressed in all sorts of color combinations. Naturally, if one seeks to achieve the Black Badge extreme, there is just one possible route. That would be to have everything around the exterior dressed up in black. And when we say everything, we literally mean that as far as the latest creation from Orange County, California-based Boden Autohaus is concerned.
They created this stunning all-black Cullinan through an ensemble effort. One that includes a widebody Novitec aero kit, a nice ride height lowering setup, as well as a special set of wheels from the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts answering the traditionally outrageous call sign of Forgiato. Well, as far as murdered-out rides are concerned, this might very well be the early 2022 epitome of this customization niche.
Take a closer look at the wheels after coping with all the other blacked-out details. And notice the wheels are basically a single, solid piece of metal. Now that’s clearly taking it towards the next level. Naturally, many fans not only complimented the cool, menacing presentation. But they logically wondered if the brakes also performed a mic drop or not before heatedly leaving the customization scene!
