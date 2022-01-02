Mansory's New Rolls-Royce Cullinan UAE Edition Is for Dubai's Rich Folks

From the Coastline, Widebody, and Billionaire, to a plethora of parts that can be added to it, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan sure is a moneymaker for Mansory. In fact, it has been so well received that they have launched yet another special edition.
Baptized the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Special UAE, it has been shared online earlier this week, and likely celebrates the opening of the tuner’s new dealer in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the country’s 50th anniversary. The showroom was inaugurated about two weeks ago and provides an immersive experience for Mansory’s deep-pocketed clientele.
Finished in a shade of matte grey, and decorated by custom foil wrapping that appears to be the so-called forged carbon, this Cullinan sports several addons. The tweaked bumper with attached chin spoiler, fender flares, side skirts, rear bumper attachments, custom diffuser, and bigger roof spoiler are the tuner’s work.
The blacked-out chrome trim, including the imposing grille, new LED daytime running lights, and darkened headlights are part of the makeover too. The 24-inch wheels and new suspension contribute to the luxury cruiser’s revised stance.
Inside, they have reclothed it, giving it new black leather upholstery on the driver’s seat and the one behind it, and white leather on the opposite side. The UAE map bedecks the headrests and starry sky headliner, and the Mansory logos can be seen pretty much everywhere, together with more forged carbon trim.
Mansory seems to have fiddled with the engine too, as they claim that the Cullinan Special UAE has 610 ps (601 hp / 449 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque. In case you forgot, the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine is good for 570 ps (562 hp / 419 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). The stock Cullinan has a 155 mph (250 kph) limited top speed, and the ability to accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than 6 seconds.
