NFL's Bud Dupree Treats Himself to Bespoke White Rolls-Royce Cullinan With Red Interior

You know what they say, customization is key, and it must be what every celebrity thinks. Because they all get almost the same brands, they have to stand out somehow, right? And how else but with a properly customized vehicle? NFL’s Bud Dupree confirmed the rule with a bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche are some of the most common brands among celebrities who want to keep up with trends. But, while they do want to be in style, they can’t have the exact same thing as another colleague. That’s why most of them resort to crazy customizations that would guarantee them to turn some heads when they’re behind the wheel.
Outside linebacker Alvin “Bud” Dupree Jr., who plays for the Tennessee Titans, just got himself a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which boasts with style and elegance in a one-of-one model from Champion Motoring.
The auto shop shared a few pictures of the NFL player’s new ride, which is a beauty. The Cullinan serves as the British carmaker’s first luxury SUV and it's not all about the looks. It keeps up with everyone’s expectations of performance and it’s powered by a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit delivers 562 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm.
Dupree’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan comes with a white paint exterior and matching white Forgiato wheels, which seem to be from the Flow series, model Flow 001, in 26”.
The interior continues the same elegant theme, but in red with black accents, and we note that it doesn’t have a center console in the back, which would leave enough space for his three children. Dupree’s shirt number, 48, is also embroidered on the floor mats in red on a black background.
Overall, this bespoke SUV is both practical and luxurious, and a perfect way to end the year.
