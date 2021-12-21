Quavo Shows Off His Wealth With Rolls-Royce Cullinan and McLaren 720S

Not one to shy away from posting everything that happens to him on social media, rapper Quavo loves showing his lavish lifestyle. Most recently he did so by holding a stack of money and a Louis Vuitton case, while giving us a glimpse of the interior of his black Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Previously, he had flaunted his McLaren 720S.
Quavo just released his latest song, a collaboration with Bobby Schmurda, called “Schmoney.” He uses the same leitmotif in his most recent Instagram post, where he’s flaunting his wealth.
With a net worth of $26 million as of 2021, the rapper can afford basically everything his heart desires. Which includes a lot of cars. The rapper’s motto surely must be “the more modern, the better,” because his garage includes a lot of new and shining models. From Lamborghinis to McLaren and Rolls-Royce examples, he’s got them all.
Among his favorite brands are Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini, and he’s been showing his Cullinan on social media quite a lot. Of course, we get it. As the first SUV from the British luxury company, the Cullinan is everything he needs when it comes to showing off his wealth. With a price tag of $330,000, the SUV is powerful, exotic, and classy. And a must-have among celebrities.
As he held a handful of money and a Louis Vuitton case, the rapper showed us the black and orange interior of his SUV, which dons a black paint job on the exterior, as he writes: “Been Getting Shmoney Since 14.”
On his Instagram Stories, Quavo recently also shared a picture of his McLaren 720S, with his Rolls-Royce Cullinan parked in the back. His hard work so far doesn’t seem like much for the rapper, because he captioned it “[it’s] been easy,” referring to his career up to this point.
Some other note-worthy vehicles in his collection are a custom-wrapped Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster and one of the most luxurious SUVs out there, the USSV Rhino GX.
With a net worth of $26 million as of 2021, the rapper can afford basically everything his heart desires. Which includes a lot of cars. The rapper’s motto surely must be “the more modern, the better,” because his garage includes a lot of new and shining models. From Lamborghinis to McLaren and Rolls-Royce examples, he’s got them all.
Among his favorite brands are Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini, and he’s been showing his Cullinan on social media quite a lot. Of course, we get it. As the first SUV from the British luxury company, the Cullinan is everything he needs when it comes to showing off his wealth. With a price tag of $330,000, the SUV is powerful, exotic, and classy. And a must-have among celebrities.
As he held a handful of money and a Louis Vuitton case, the rapper showed us the black and orange interior of his SUV, which dons a black paint job on the exterior, as he writes: “Been Getting Shmoney Since 14.”
On his Instagram Stories, Quavo recently also shared a picture of his McLaren 720S, with his Rolls-Royce Cullinan parked in the back. His hard work so far doesn’t seem like much for the rapper, because he captioned it “[it’s] been easy,” referring to his career up to this point.
Some other note-worthy vehicles in his collection are a custom-wrapped Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster and one of the most luxurious SUVs out there, the USSV Rhino GX.