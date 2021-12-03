Quavo Gives Glimpse of Mercedes-Maybach Pullman After Chilling Next to a Louis V Yacht

Celebrities have been drawn to Miami for Virgil Abloh’s memorial, and many posed with the Louis V yacht sailing around in his memory. The American fashion designer and artistic director of the Louis Vuitton menswear collection passed away last week. Quavo honored his memory in Miami. Afterwards, he gave his fans a glimpse of his Mercedes-Maybach Pullman, showing its spacious, luxurious interior on social media.
After Virgil Abloh’s memorial, a lot of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, or Lori Harvey shared glimpses of the LV-monogrammed yacht. During the event, rappers Offset, Quavo, and Kid Cudi walked the runway, the former sporting a silver outfit and a ski mask.
A couple of days after the show, Quavo shared a picture of himself hanging out by the yacht, with the caption: “Hard Body Louis V Yatchy! Everyday I Get A lot Richer.” There were also a couple of Sea-Doo watercrafts next to the yacht.
Other Instagram Stories post made by Quavo’s friend, Adam Williams, showed that the rapper also spent the day on a yacht, enjoying the music and the good atmosphere.
After that, Quavo proceeded with his luxurious day, riding in a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Pullman. The cruiser creates an exclusive sumptuous experience, and it surprises no one Quavo wouldn’t miss on it.
Compared to the regular Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the Pullman has a 39.4” (one meter) longer wheelbase. Under the hood of the 21.3-ft (6.5-m) long vehicle, there is the 6.0-liter V12 bi-turbo engine which, mated to a standard 7-speed automatic transmission, delivers 630 horsepower and 737.5 lb-ft (1000 Nm) torque.
Of course, this vehicle is meant to be enjoyed from the back, like Quavo shows us in a short video on his social media account. At first, the video gives a short tour of the exterior of the black Pullman and then presents the interior, which allows Quavo to fully stretch his legs and still have enough space to sit comfortably.
While it’s not one of the supercars Quavo usually rolls in, the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is surely going to turn a lot of heads.
