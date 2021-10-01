Quavo Enjoys His Rolls-Royce Cullinan from the Passenger Seat, Blasting Hip Hop Music

Almost everyone enjoys driving and listening to music at the same time, and Quavo is no different. He just does it from the passenger seat of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Like a true Migos member, Quavo shows a true love for Rolls-Royce himself. Fellow bandmate Offset has an impressive collection from the luxury brand, owning a Wraith and gifting his wife, Cardi B, a custom Cullinan for her birthday last year.
Quavo, who is worth around $26 million, can pride himself on his car collection, too. In his garage, you’ll find a Tesla Model X, Jeep Rubicon Gladiator, Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Rolls Royce Cullinan, McLaren 720S, Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, among others.
In his latest Instagram video, the rapper is living the life as he enjoys Rolls-Royce's first SUV, Cullinan, from the passenger seat. Someone from a car going side by side with his is filming him as he’s blasting music and dancing like he has no care in the world. At one point, he unbuckles his seatbelt and goes halfway out the window. As seen in the video, the interior of his SUV is customized in orange, with black paint for the exterior.
The Cullinan is the luxury brand’s first SUV, and it seems to be a top choice among celebrities nowadays. And it’s not at all surprising, because it comes with so many features to give you both the luxury and the performance. When it comes to comfort, there are so many options for customization that the only actual problem would be choosing in order to feel at home on the road.
You can sit back and relax in the luxurious leather seats, with heating, ventilation, and several massage programs. You can opt for rear theater configuration so you’ll never be bored in the backseat, and you can even add a champagne cooler or whisky decanter in the center of its real-wood console, for whenever you feel like celebrating or relaxing after a long day.
It is powered by the company's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which puts out 563 hp (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), taking it to a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
The Cullinan isn’t exactly what comes to mind when you hear hip hop music, but Quavo shows the two seem to be working pretty well together.
