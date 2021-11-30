Quavo and Kanye West’s Surprise Friendship, They Hang Out in Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Kanye West is gathering all his famous friends and has been spending a lot of time hanging out with them recently. Now it’s Quavo’s turn, and they hang out in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
The video Quavo posted shows that he might think about legally changing his name too. Captioned “Qua & YE’ On The Way…” the rapper proves that sometimes less is more and that Kanye might have been onto something when he shifted to Ye. No, not really.
The two are hanging out in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, giving autographs. They also gave us a glimpse of the orange interior of the luxurious SUV. But Quavo isn't the only famous friend Ye has seen lately, and we can't help but wonder what he's up to.
This isn’t the first time Quavo rolled in the Cullinan, and the last time, he shared a video of himself singing from the passenger’s seat. Then, he showed the black exterior paint of the model. Now, we get to see a bit more of the interior, that features a lot of orange, including the dashboard and the leather seats.
The Cullinan was introduced in 2018 and it’s the first SUV the British luxury brand created. And it’s not just a pretty sight, because it’s also a powerful, albeit elegant monster.
It’s powered by a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, which sends power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit gives out 562 horsepower (570 ps), and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1600 rpm. The Cullinan can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in five seconds, and its top speed is limited at 155 mph (250 kph).
The two couldn’t be more comfortable in a different vehicle. A later picture posted on social media showed that Quavo and Kanye West went to a game together to watch Donda Academy play in Atlanta, and they sat next to fellow rapper Justin LaBoy.
And they sure seemed to have enjoyed themselves riding together in the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
