Saweetie Treats Herself to Rolls-Royce Phantom After Quavo Repoes Her Bentley

The modern adaptation to “if a tree falls in the forest and there’s no one to hear it, does it make a sound?” is “if something happens and it’s not on social media, did it happen at all?” Celebrities are perhaps the best examples of that.
Extrapolating, car ownership is simply not the same with certain celebrities if it doesn’t come with added drama, some public shade-throwing, musical disses, and constant showing off. Enter rapper Saweetie and former boyfriend Quavo, he of the Migos fame.
In March this year, word got out that, after a particularly bad split, Quavo sent the repo man to Saweetie’s home in the Hollywood Hills, in the dead of night, to take back the Bentley Continental GTC he gave to her as an early Christmas present. The 2021 model was fully custom, including the word “Icy” stitched on the headrest of the driver’s seat and a silver snowflake on the side of the car, a tribute to Saweetie’s breakthrough single “Icy Grl” and her “Icy Prince$$” moniker. She named it The Big B.
Neither rapper publicly acknowledged this, but sources close to Sawetie said that there was no truth to the report and that she still had the car. However, just recently, Quavo put out “Having Our Way” with Migos, and he raps, “Load up the bases, now I feel like Cal Ripken (Ayy) / She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt).”
That’s some serious drama right there, if you’re into this kind of thing: while not name-dropping his ex, Quavo makes it clear that he did, indeed, repo her car like the initial report said. But, as noted above, some celebrities are never short of inspiration when it comes to clapping back, and Saweetie just did that, upping Quavo’s Bentley with a (probably custom) Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Rolls-Royce’s Client Experience representative Cassidy von Seggern personally delivered Saweetie’s new whip to her home, giving her the five-star treatment, champagne and all. As tradition goes, it was all documented on social media, with von Seggern using Saweetie’s own lyric from “Best Friend” for the occasion, to say, “She a real bad bish, drive her own RR #icy.” For the non-initiated in celebrity-speak, that’s the equivalent of “I got my own money, and I can buy more expensive cars.”
The Bentley Continental GTC starts at around $210,000, while a Phantom will sell at well over $460,000. Granted, neither price includes customization, but still, Saweetie makes a valid point: she can buy her own expensive cars.
