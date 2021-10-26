Can Someone Teach Quavo to Drive With His Lamborghini’s Door Closed?

Quavo just posted a video driving a custom-wrapped Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. As he showed both the car and how much cash he had, can someone just teach him how to close the door of the supercar?
Migos’ Quavo seems to have a hard time grasping how cars should be used. Early this month, the rapper posted a video of himself enjoying the ride in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan from the passenger’s side. As he was blasting off music, he was almost halfway out through the window of the SUV.
Showing off his sick, custom-wrapped Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, the rapper drove the supercar with its door open and showed a handful (literally) of cash as someone films him from a car driving right beside his. Even the verb "to drive" is inappropriate in this situation, since he doesn't even seem to keep his hands on the steering wheel while on the move.
The Lamborghini Aventador S is an impressive supercar, which Quavo customized with all of the things that are important to him, including his own nickname (Huncho), hugely written all over the door he didn’t close while driving. It features bright colors like blue, green, and pink accents, with a set of black wheels and red brake calipers, plus red leather seats.
When he starts up the engine, there are pink LED lights on the underside of the supercar, which features “Migo” written on the hood.
The Aventador S is among the most luxurious vehicles in Quavo's collection. With a price tag of over $450,000, we can see that the Migos rapper invested quite a bit in his supercar’s appearance. With a 6.5-liter V12 engine, it puts out 730 horsepower and has a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph), with an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds.
In a different video posted later, Quavo showed that the Aventador was his ride to Dream Wings, where he and other similarly rich friends parked their supercars and bragged about them on social media. In the video, we see a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Quavo’s ride, a Chevrolet Corvette C8, and a McLaren 720S.
Quavo's friends met up driving all those cars just to eat some chicken wings. That shows that, no matter how much money you have, there are some delicacies that you just can't shake.
