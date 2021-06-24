Rapper Quavo Is Selling Saweetie’s Bentley Continental GTC for $280K

5 Saweetie Treats Herself to Rolls-Royce Phantom After Quavo Repoes Her Bentley

We’ve covered the drama between the two rappers in the past, including allegations of having the Bentley, named The Big B, repoed by Quavo. Just last weekend, word got out that



It looks like he did, though. It also looks like he wants to unload it, so if you want a pretty neat convertible with a light celebrity touch, it could be yours for $280,000. The listing notes that the 2020 model, a Continental GTC, comes with the Mulliner Driving Specification (including sports wheels and interior touches like veneer and leather finishes, Bentley logos on the headrests), and just 2,100 miles (3,380 km) on the odo.



The Bentley Continental GTC rapper Quavo gave to ex-girlfriend Saweetie as an early Christmas present last year and then repoed in the dead of night from her home, after their breakup, has been found. It's been listed for sale with Jakes Motorcars in San Diego, California, and TMZ confirms it's the now controversial vehicle.

We've covered the drama between the two rappers in the past, including allegations of having the Bentley, named The Big B, repoed by Quavo. Just last weekend, word got out that Saweetie had treated herself to a Rolls-Royce Phantom after Quavo sent the repo man to her house to take back the Bentley. For his part, Quavo denied that he had taken it back.

It looks like he did, though. It also looks like he wants to unload it, so if you want a pretty neat convertible with a light celebrity touch, it could be yours for $280,000. The listing notes that the 2020 model, a Continental GTC, comes with the Mulliner Driving Specification (including sports wheels and interior touches like veneer and leather finishes, Bentley logos on the headrests), and just 2,100 miles (3,380 km) on the odo.

It is obviously in pristine condition and painted a specially-ordered blue, Jetstream II, which was a $6,000 extra on its own. The interior is Imperial Blue in leather, with dual-color veneer for an extra pop of color. And, just so you can say you're driving Saweetie's old car, it bears the "Icy" stitching in the headrests. The snowflake on the side was removed: it too was a tribute to Saweetie's "Ice Prince$$" moniker.

Celebrity-owned cars tend to rise in value according to a very simple model: the bigger the celebrity, the higher the price. By this standard, this one isn't that expensive, but it could still be a bargain, considering it's loaded with options and celebrity drama.

