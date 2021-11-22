5 Rapper Quavo Sends the Repo Man for Saweetie’s Bentley Continental After Split

4 Saweetie Treats Herself to Rolls-Royce Phantom After Quavo Repoes Her Bentley

2 Quavo Enjoys His Rolls-Royce Cullinan from the Passenger Seat, Blasting Hip Hop Music

1 Can Someone Teach Quavo to Drive With His Lamborghini’s Door Closed?

More on this:

Quavo Channels His Inner Batman in Pitch-Black USSV Rhino GX

After a concert with his band, Migos, rapper Quavo turned to his ride. And it wasn’t a Rolls-Royce or a Lamborghini this time, but a ride that’s worthy of Batman himself – a deep black USSV Rhino GX. 9 photos SUV . Would it be appropriate for his undercover persona? Let’s see.







Built on the chassis of a Ford F-450 Super Duty 4x4, the massive vehicle has a total weight of around 9,600 pounds. Standing 7.3-foot (2,225 mm) tall, with a width of 8 ft (2,438 mm), it offers a lot of space inside, and it runs on massive 38-inch wheels.



In terms of figures, considering its weight and size, it’s not an option for racing. There is a 6.8-liter V10 engine powering the giant, which, paired to a five-speed automatic transmission, puts 362 horsepower and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm). So, you can’t expect it to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 10 seconds.



Advertised with a premium entertainment system, it features Alpine’s 24-Bit DAC with amplifier and subwoofer, offering great sound quality. Which, for an artist like



At first, the rapper shared a video on his Instagram Story as he got inside the truck, then added the same video, with his nickname saying “Huncho Bruce Wayne.”



To answer the question above, although it looks solid, it might be too slow for Batman. Leave it to Quavo to own some of the most luxurious SUVs out there. Dubbed “simply the SUV above all SUVs” by the brand, the Migos rapper thought it would be appropriate for his latest concert in New York. With a pitch-black matte paint, the Rhino GX could totally work as Bruce Wayne’s luxury. Would it be appropriate for his undercover persona? Let’s see. US Specialty Vehicles Rhino GX is in a class of its own when it comes to massive cars. Coming from a manufacturer in California, U.S, the USSV founder Tim Tang shared he poured “millions of dollars” of engineering work into the Rhino project.Built on the chassis of a Ford F-450 Super Duty 4x4, the massive vehicle has a total weight of around 9,600 pounds. Standing 7.3-foot (2,225 mm) tall, with a width of 8 ft (2,438 mm), it offers a lot of space inside, and it runs on massive 38-inch wheels.In terms of figures, considering its weight and size, it’s not an option for racing. There is a 6.8-liter V10 engine powering the giant, which, paired to a five-speed automatic transmission, puts 362 horsepower and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm). So, you can’t expect it to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 10 seconds.Advertised with a premium entertainment system, it features Alpine’s 24-Bit DAC with amplifier and subwoofer, offering great sound quality. Which, for an artist like Quavo , it’s quintessential. Add to that the modern and luxurious interior, and you can totally see why the rapper would choose this ride to his latest show in NYC.At first, the rapper shared a video on his Instagram Story as he got inside the truck, then added the same video, with his nickname saying “Huncho Bruce Wayne.”To answer the question above, although it looks solid, it might be too slow for Batman.