Patrick Mahomes Drives a White Rolls-Royce Cullinan With Massive White Wheels

It’s about time we saw what type of car NFL star Patrick Mahomes likes to drive, especially since he’s arguably the best quarterback in the league right now. He also doesn’t post much of anything on social media regarding his personal belongings, so finding out what he's about in terms of personal transportation took a bit of detective work, so to speak.
First, we should point out we’re under no impression that Mahomes only owns this one car. He probably has a garage full of exotic and luxury models, just like most other professional athletes. However, we really haven’t seen footage of him driving or even standing around any of his rides, until now.
Sure, various reports do point to him owning a 2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast, and you can also find images of him on Google posing next to an Infiniti Q60, but what we wanted was actual footage and now we’ve got it thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs official YouTube channel.
The Chiefs certainly didn’t mean to “out” their star quarterback in terms of what he’s driving, but in the first installment of this year’s ‘The Franchise’ miniseries, Mahomes can be seen with his all-white Rolls-Royce Cullinan as he arrives for the first day of Training Camp.
As he’s walking away from the luxury SUV, we catch a quick glimpse of those massive multi-spoke white wheels that undoubtedly wear the badge of an aftermarket specialist – unfortunately it’s hard to tell what brand they are. In terms of size though, they appear way bigger than “just” 24-inches. They look like 26-inch wheels.
Now on to the man himself. After a slow start to the 2021 NFL season, Mahomes and the Chiefs bounced back strong and are currently riding a 7-game winning streak, sitting pretty on top of the AFC. Through 12 games, Mahomes has accumulated 3,384 pass yards, with gains of 7.1 yards per attempt, totaling 25 pass TDs and two rushing touchdowns of his own.
