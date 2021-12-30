NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Flaunts Ram 1500 TRX After Fitting It with Forgiato Wheels

NBA star Kyle Kuzma has quite a diverse taste in cars, and he now flaunted his 4x4 Ram 1500 TRX, which he has fitted with Forgiato wheels. Kyle sat on top of the hood to show just how cool the pickup truck is.
Kyle Alexander Kuzma has reached a net worth of $3 million as of 2021, after having signed a three-year $40 million contract extension with the Lakers in December 2020. In 2021 though, he was traded to the Washington Wizards.
His income allows him to live a comfortable life and expand on his passion for cars. His recent social media post showed his Ram 1500 TRX, and, in one of the pictures, he casually chilled on the hood of the pickup truck.
Powered by a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine from Dodge’s revered Hellcat, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the TRX comes with 692 horsepower (702 ps) and a maximum torque of 650 lb-ft (881 Nm). The model accelerates from 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.5 seconds and hits a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).
In one of the pictures, Kozma also focuses on the wheels which are from Forgiato, and they seem to be from the Terra Series, model Sporcizia-T. A lot of followers praised him on his vehicle, but some, like fellow NBA player Draymond Green, disagreed with his choice in cars and wheels.
The 26-year-old NBA star owned a Chevy Tahoe, and, for his 22nd birthday in 2017, he bought himself a Porsche Panamera. He also has a 1970 Cadillac DeVille, and, in January 2021, he arrived at practice in a grey Lamborghini Huracan.
Kuzma isn’t the only one to recently fit Forgiatos on his Ram truck. Marshmello’s manager, Moe Shalizi, also showed off his, which he called “best truck in the game,” after having equipped it with Gambe-1 wheels from the Terra series for off-roaders.
