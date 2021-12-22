2022 Ram 1500 TRX Gets $3,155 Price Bump

For the 2021 model year, the TRX used to carry a sticker price of $72,120, including the $1,695 destination charge. In addition to hiking up the base price to $73,380 for 2022, the truck now comes with a $1,795 destination charge. In other words, we’re dealing with a net difference of $3,155.
What else did change, you may be wondering? The short answer is, well, not much. Revealed at the State Fair of Texas in September, the Ignition Edition is the only noteworthy addition to the half-ton pickup’s range.
Limited to 875 units, the orange-painted edition features the Level 2 equipment group as standard, a spray-in bedliner, Copperhead Orange stitching, Copper carbon-fiber accents, an orange badge on the center console, and a few more goodies that don’t make a big difference over lesser TRX specifications. The Ignition costs $91,585 sans freight.
The online configurator lists the half-ton colossus with the same 6.2-liter HEMI as before, cranking out the same 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) as the 2021 model. Paired with the ZF 8HP-based TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission, the supercharged V8 née Hellcat helps the pickup reach 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds.
3.55 gearing for the rear axle also needs to be mentioned, along with an engine block heater that adds $95 to the tally. As for the most expensive option available, that would be the Level 2 equipment group at $9,995.
Still the most exciting half-ton pickup in the United States, the Ram 1500 TRX won’t have it easy next year when the Ford Motor Company is due to unleash the F-150 Raptor R with the Predator engine of the Shelby GT500. The most powerful Mustang entitled to wear a license plate makes 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque from 5.2 liters of displacement.
Limited to 875 units, the orange-painted edition features the Level 2 equipment group as standard, a spray-in bedliner, Copperhead Orange stitching, Copper carbon-fiber accents, an orange badge on the center console, and a few more goodies that don’t make a big difference over lesser TRX specifications. The Ignition costs $91,585 sans freight.
The online configurator lists the half-ton colossus with the same 6.2-liter HEMI as before, cranking out the same 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) as the 2021 model. Paired with the ZF 8HP-based TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission, the supercharged V8 née Hellcat helps the pickup reach 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds.
3.55 gearing for the rear axle also needs to be mentioned, along with an engine block heater that adds $95 to the tally. As for the most expensive option available, that would be the Level 2 equipment group at $9,995.
Still the most exciting half-ton pickup in the United States, the Ram 1500 TRX won’t have it easy next year when the Ford Motor Company is due to unleash the F-150 Raptor R with the Predator engine of the Shelby GT500. The most powerful Mustang entitled to wear a license plate makes 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque from 5.2 liters of displacement.