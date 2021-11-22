FCA Fogged Up During Ram 1500 Production, Will Repurchase the Faulty Trucks

2 Brand New Ram 1500 and Jeep Compass, 400K of Them, Recalled by FCA

Is your 2022 Ram 1500 part of this safety campaign? Let us know how it goes in the comments section down below. Concerned owners who may want to know more about the problem and repurchasing process can call the FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403, using the recall number Y88. The NHTSA ’s Vehicle Safety Hotline can also answer certain questions on the matter at 1-888-327-4236. The exact number of trucks that will be repurchased by the automotive giant is, well… 22, identified by using the factory production records. These were assembled between October 1 and 7, this year, with incompatible heating, ventilation, and air conditioning () systems that fail to do their job as they were supposed to.More particularly, the windshield defrosting and defogging feature is inoperable to drivers, so the vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) #103. Due to the reduced visibility in certain conditions, caused by the lack of airflow from the defrost vents, and the windshield not defrosting and/or defogging, these rides are prone to cause a crash.As there is no easy fix, the automaker will simply repurchase all affected vehicles as part of a voluntary recall set to commence early next year. The official Ram dealer network and owners of these 1500 pickups will be informed of the issue before December 30. Meanwhile, drivers should be aware that they will fog up and should pay extra care on the go. The 1500s not included in this recall are said to have been put together with a compatible HVAC system and radio combo.Is your 2022 Ram 1500 part of this safety campaign? Let us know how it goes in the comments section down below. Concerned owners who may want to know more about the problem and repurchasing process can call the FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403, using the recall number Y88. The’s Vehicle Safety Hotline can also answer certain questions on the matter at 1-888-327-4236.