2022 Ford Maverick vs. Ram 1500 Fuel Economy Test Concludes Rather Predictably

Even with the eTorque mild-hybrid system, the Ram 1500 with the V8 engine is no fuel-sipping truck. Against a hybrid-powered Ford Maverick, the half-ton pickup clearly has no chances of winning a fuel economy test.
The Fast Lane’s Andre and Tommy decided to run both models from Boulder, Colorado to Fort Collins and back to find out exactly how much of a difference there is between these workhorses. After 114 miles (183 kilometers) of real-world scenarios, the HEMI-engined pickup averaged a very respectable 20.45 miles to the gallon (11.5 liters per 100 kilometers).
As for the FWD-only Maverick with the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission, it returned a whopping 40.83 miles per gallon (5.76 liters per 100 kilometers) on the calculator. The trip computer was more generous, indicating an average consumption of 48.3 miles to the gallon (4.86 liters per 100 kilometers).
How is that even possible? First things first, it’s much lighter on its feet. A proper hybrid system and a four-cylinder engine also happened to be more frugal than a mild-hybrid setup and a honking V8, and we also have to consider the aerodynamic qualities of compact and full-size workhorses.
Ford quotes a combined rating of 37 mpg (6.35 l/100 km), which makes the Maverick the most efficient pickup in America. The only downside to the hybrid powertrain is the lack of all-wheel drive, but Maverick customers are offered this option as long as they upgraded to the available 2.0-liter turbo.
Getting all-wheel drive also translates to a comfier suspension design out back, namely a multi-link setup as opposed to a twist-beam axle for the front-wheel-drive Maverick. Still, there are limitations to a unibody truck’s capability, limitations dictated by the gross vehicle weight rating.
If you need more than 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) of payload and 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms) of towing capacity, you’re better off with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost-engined Ranger or a half-ton colossus such as the F-150.
