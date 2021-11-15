Tesla Model 3 vs. Polestar 2: Single-Motor EV Comparison Review

At the present moment, the closest rival to the segment-leading Tesla Model 3 is the Polestar 2 that Volvo’s electric sub-brand makes in China. But the question is, which one is the better single-motor electric vehicle?
Mat Watson is much obliged to answer that question with two right-hand-drive vehicles, starting with the performance specs. 231 metric horsepower for the Polestar and 296 metric horsepower for the Tesla are merely numbers on a piece of paper, which is why an instrumented acceleration test will settle things once and for all. The Sino-Swedish challenger takes 7.29 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) while the golden standard from Fremont, California needs 5.21 seconds for the same feat.
Be that as it may, zero-to-60 is completely irrelevant for EV customers in the market for entry-level variants. Battery capacity, range, and charging times are of the essence. Tesla tops only the charging time, which may lead you into believing that the Polestar is better even though it’s not. More specifically, the lower-range Model 3 is slightly better thanks to the Supercharger charging network that still isn’t available for other makes and models.
Earlier in November, Tesla opened up 10 stations in the Netherlands to electric vehicles other than its own. The worldwide rollout will take quite a bit of time, which is the Palo Alto-based automaker still has the edge in terms of charging infrastructure. Another important aspect of EVs is braking distance, which is exactly the same between the rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 according to the GPS-based RaceBox performance meter box.
In the corners, the front-wheel-drive Polestar leaves much to be desired according to Watson. Sportier and punchier according to Mat, the Model 3 also happens to be more responsive because it’s considerably lighter. And finally, the Polestar’s energy usage simply isn’t as good as the Model 3.
Given this information, you can surely tell which EV wins this comparison.
