Toyota GR Yaris Obliterates the Volkswagen Golf GTI and BMW 128ti on the Track

More on this:

1 Twin-Turbo Chevrolet El Camino Drag Races Toyota Supra, It's a Photo Finish

2 Getting Pelted by Hail to Protect Your Toyota Supra Seems Like the Right Thing to Do

3 Iconic Toyota Supra Mk4 Easily Morphs Into Impossible yet Tasteful Sports Truck

4 Toyota Is Turning a Tacoma TRD Sport Into a Truck Camper for SEMA, Names It the Tacozilla

5 Doug DeMuro Drives a Very illegal Toyota GR Yaris