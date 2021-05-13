Toyota GR Yaris Compared to Rallye Version on the Track, Guess Which Is Quicker?

Over in the Land Down Under, there are two versions of the GR Yaris. The more expensive option is called “Rallye,”, and it stands out with the help of a few go-faster mods that include a set of stickier shoes.
The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires sized 225/40 by 18-inch are superior to the Dunlop SP Sports Maxx tires of the GR Yaris without the Rallye suffix, and they’re complemented by 18-inch forged alloys from BBS instead of Enkei alloys. The differences continue with the high-performance suspension components, which are complemented by Torsen limited-slip differentials for both axles.
Both variants are officially rated by Toyota at 200 kW and 370 Nm, figures that convert to 268 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque from a 1.6-liter turbo with three cylinders and D4S dual injection. The question is, how much quicker is the Rallye in comparison to the GR Yaris on the racetrack?
Alternatively known as the Circuit Pack outside of Australia, the Rallye is the quicker car on the 1.4-kilometer and 15-turn Bryant Park Hillclimb Circuit. Our friends at MOTOR found the go-faster specification to be almost 2 kilometers per hour quicker around turn five, and the difference grows to 8 clicks per hour around the 11th turn. On turn 14, which is a slow corner, the difference goes back to approximately 2 clicks per hour.
From the 6:15 mark of the following video, the back-to-back footage of the Toyota GR Yaris siblings reveals the Rallye jumping ahead of the base variant after the first three corners of Bryant Park. More grip results in more confidence for the driver, helping the Rallye stay ahead until the very end of the lap. As for the elapsed times, these are 1:01.8 and 1:05.2, respectively.
The reviewer ends the comparison by highlighting the Rallye is more enjoyable to drive as well, not just more competent on the track. There is, however, a price to pay for the extra performance at 56,200 kangaroo bucks versus 49,500, which equate to $43,400 and $38,230 at the current exchange rates.
