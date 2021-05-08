Which Slow Toyota 4x4 Is the Quickest? Pointless Drag Race You'll Want to Watch

Astrobotic to Show Lunar Landers and Rovers at Moonshot Museum in Pittsburg

It's no secret Toyota makes great off-roading machines. In fact, Land Cruiser ownership is almost like a cult - not necessarily hard to get in, but almost impossible to get out. 8 photos



If you spend a lot of time on U.S. trails, the only model you're more tired of coming across than the



That's because the further away you get from civilization, the more important it is to know you can rely on your machine to get you through whatever's thrown at it and bring you back home safely in the end. That's one big reason why big Toyotas enjoy such popularity among adventure enthusiasts - that, and the fact they're pretty damn good at tackling the rough stuff.



Speed, on the other hand, is definitely not one of their strongest suits, and you'll find no Toyota SUV owner who isn't ready to admit that. Still, even among the slowest, one Toyota 4x4 is bound to be the least slow, so the question is: which is it?



The guys at the Fast Lane Car got three of them together - an old (how else?) FJ Cruiser, a new 4Runner and, since the latter also has a truck version, a newish Tacoma as well. Despite the age difference, the 4Runner and the FJ Cruiser share pretty much the same powertrain: a 4.0-liter V6 coupled to a five-speed automatic. The newer 4Runner does make 10 horsepower extra (270 for the



The Tacoma, on the other hand, has a 3.5-liter V6 and a six-speed automatic transmission, all garnished by the highest horsepower output of the trio: an earth-shattering 274 hp. The truck should also be the lightest - or at least as light as the



