Convertible 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser Is One Cool Open-Top SUV

A retro-styled utility vehicle with underpinnings from the Land Cruiser Prado and 4Runner, the FJ Cruiser is a modern classic among 4x4 fans. Although Toyota never offered a convertible variant, Newport Convertible Engineering modified a few examples of the breed with soft tops.
This 2008 model is one of the 35-odd conversions ever produced, and the open-top makeover alone added $15,995 to the retail price of $30,507, including destination charge. Adjusted for inflation, make that $57,690 for the whole shebang. The canvas top and rear glass were replaced in March 2021, according to the owner, who chose Cars & Bids to sell the charming SUV.
Further modifications include 17-inch wheels from Toyota Racing Development, Toyo Open Country all-terrain rubber shoes, a locking center console, Bilstein struts, as well as rear-axle air suspension from Air Lift Performance. Sold with a Carfax history report that lists no accidents, the body-on-frame SUV is accompanied by the original build sheets that include the Convenience Package, locking rear-axle diff, and skid plates.
A two-owner truck with 191,224 miles (307,745 kilometers) on the odometer, this FJ Cruiser is finished in a dark red known as Brick Metallic. The paintwork complements the Dark Charcoal interior with rubber flooring, water-repellent seats, a CD-playing head unit, as well as a nine-speaker audio system.
Chassis number JTEBU11F68K025177 was maintained with care by the current owner, who is selling the FJ Cruiser with a dossier of service records and logs. The owner’s manual and factory documentation, a replica of the window sticker, and a boot for the convertible top are included in the sale, along with a few imperfections that are unsurprising for such an old SUV.
Surface rust on the frame and suspension components, minor scratches and dings, a cracked turn signal lens that will be replaced before the end of the auction, a worn steering wheel, worn driver’s seat and front-passenger seat, and inoperable parking sensors are the culprits. With six days of bidding left, the drop-top FJ Cruiser is currently standing on a high bid of $13,000.
Further modifications include 17-inch wheels from Toyota Racing Development, Toyo Open Country all-terrain rubber shoes, a locking center console, Bilstein struts, as well as rear-axle air suspension from Air Lift Performance. Sold with a Carfax history report that lists no accidents, the body-on-frame SUV is accompanied by the original build sheets that include the Convenience Package, locking rear-axle diff, and skid plates.
A two-owner truck with 191,224 miles (307,745 kilometers) on the odometer, this FJ Cruiser is finished in a dark red known as Brick Metallic. The paintwork complements the Dark Charcoal interior with rubber flooring, water-repellent seats, a CD-playing head unit, as well as a nine-speaker audio system.
Chassis number JTEBU11F68K025177 was maintained with care by the current owner, who is selling the FJ Cruiser with a dossier of service records and logs. The owner’s manual and factory documentation, a replica of the window sticker, and a boot for the convertible top are included in the sale, along with a few imperfections that are unsurprising for such an old SUV.
Surface rust on the frame and suspension components, minor scratches and dings, a cracked turn signal lens that will be replaced before the end of the auction, a worn steering wheel, worn driver’s seat and front-passenger seat, and inoperable parking sensors are the culprits. With six days of bidding left, the drop-top FJ Cruiser is currently standing on a high bid of $13,000.