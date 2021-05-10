Widebody Toyota Supra "Red Devil" Loses the Underdog Look in Sharp Rendering

I'll be honest with you: I spent quite a bit of time staring at the arches of this Mk III Toyota Supra before being fully convinced it packs a widebody. Then again, the subtle aftermarket treatment brought by this rendering stays true to the condition of the real-world A70-generation Supra, which is just now starting to lose its underdog aura.
The Mk III, which was produced between 1986 and 1993, was the first Supra to lose the Celica moniker, becoming a separate model line in a move marked by the introduction of an all-new chassis and body.
The late 1980s styling brought along an understated dynamic look that has aged well, while the machine also had other tech assets, such as the Toyota Electronic Modulated Suspension (TEMS). Standard on turbocharged models, this meant the one behind the wheel could choose between normal and sport damper firmness.
However, this iteration of the Supra was rather heavy, which obviously impacted the handling. And, given the said aspect, the performance of the engines was respectable, but not spectacular: the N/A 3.0-liter straight-six made 200 hp, while its turbocharged sibling brought that number to 230 horses.
Sure, the 1989 model year saw the A70 Supra receiving the infamous 1JZ-GTE 2.5-liter twin-turbo straight-six, whose official 276 hp rating didn't fully reflect the motor's real-world potential, but this was a Japanese affair not available in the US.
Nowadays, as the Fast & Furious-earned popularity of the Mk IV Supra has pushed this into the cult car league and the new Mk V was basically born a tuner hero, the Mk III remains somewhat overlooked. Nevertheless, with prices of the Mk IV being on the rise, more and more enthusiasts are starting to turn their attention to the model that is the topic of this rendering.
Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who sits in the front line of the rendering revolution, having brought multiple of his designs to the real world, decided to only gently retouch the Japanese sportscar, which is what sets this digital build apart.
As such, the slightly-more-muscular fenders now see custom wheels buried deep inside them, all thanks to air suspension. And the rolling hardware follows a similar recipe: it looks like we're dealing with one of the factory wheel designs, albeit with the shoes now coming in multi-piece form - would you look at those polished, generous lips!
So no, it wasn't just the color of the car that determined us to come up with the nickname in the title.
Now, in the Instagram post below, the artist warns us that the Supra is set to receive a more thorough transformation. And, given his past work, we should take that very seriously.
The late 1980s styling brought along an understated dynamic look that has aged well, while the machine also had other tech assets, such as the Toyota Electronic Modulated Suspension (TEMS). Standard on turbocharged models, this meant the one behind the wheel could choose between normal and sport damper firmness.
However, this iteration of the Supra was rather heavy, which obviously impacted the handling. And, given the said aspect, the performance of the engines was respectable, but not spectacular: the N/A 3.0-liter straight-six made 200 hp, while its turbocharged sibling brought that number to 230 horses.
Sure, the 1989 model year saw the A70 Supra receiving the infamous 1JZ-GTE 2.5-liter twin-turbo straight-six, whose official 276 hp rating didn't fully reflect the motor's real-world potential, but this was a Japanese affair not available in the US.
Nowadays, as the Fast & Furious-earned popularity of the Mk IV Supra has pushed this into the cult car league and the new Mk V was basically born a tuner hero, the Mk III remains somewhat overlooked. Nevertheless, with prices of the Mk IV being on the rise, more and more enthusiasts are starting to turn their attention to the model that is the topic of this rendering.
Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who sits in the front line of the rendering revolution, having brought multiple of his designs to the real world, decided to only gently retouch the Japanese sportscar, which is what sets this digital build apart.
As such, the slightly-more-muscular fenders now see custom wheels buried deep inside them, all thanks to air suspension. And the rolling hardware follows a similar recipe: it looks like we're dealing with one of the factory wheel designs, albeit with the shoes now coming in multi-piece form - would you look at those polished, generous lips!
So no, it wasn't just the color of the car that determined us to come up with the nickname in the title.
Now, in the Instagram post below, the artist warns us that the Supra is set to receive a more thorough transformation. And, given his past work, we should take that very seriously.