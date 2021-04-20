Tuned Chevy Camaro SS Takes On Toyota Supra Mk4 Turbo, Total Annihilation Occurs

Do you know what time it is, America? It’s payback time, and this tuned Mk IV Toyota Supra is about to find out the hard way that there is no substitute for good old-fashioned muscle when it comes to drag racing.
In case you haven’t caught on, this is the exact same Supra that demolished a C7 Corvette Z06 yesterday. We weren’t particularly surprised by that result, seeing as the Vette’s 650-hp LT4 V8 engine didn’t put down as much grunt as the Supra’s 2JZ straight-six unit, featuring a Precision 6766 turbocharger.
If you want exact numbers, the best we can do is ballpark it for you, as we have multiple sources claiming different figures. According to Can I Be Frank, this 1993 Supra puts down 640-wheel horsepower, or about 740 hp at the crank, while Auto Glory claims just 606-wheel horsepower, which is roughly 700 crank hp. Let’s meet in the middle and say it’s making a little over 700 hp at the crank.
So then, of course, it was going to beat that nearly stock Corvette Z06, with its 650 or so crank hp. However, this Chevrolet is a whole different beast, and it really pounded that modded Supra into submission—twice.
Now, Auto Glory says that this Camaro SS makes just under 700 whp (820 hp crank) thanks to an LT4 supercharger, full bolt-ons, upgraded cam, meth injection, and E85 setup. It’s also had its passenger seat removed for weight reduction purposes (the Supra took a passenger for this run). Meanwhile, our other source claims the Chevy puts down over 700 whp, but whether it’s just under or just over, it makes little difference.
Aided by its modern ten-speed automatic gearbox, the Camaro ended up smoking the Japanese sports car. However, that’s not to say we wouldn’t want to see a rematch—if you pay close attention, both times it looked like the Supra was ready to claw its way back in the race right before the Chevy driver let off the gas.
