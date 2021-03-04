Mazda RX-7 Shooting Brake Rendering Is Fast and Furiously Practical

Whenever we come across any Mazda RX-7 artwork, it takes us back in time to the early 90s. Even those who never got a chance to drive one probably still know the popular third-gen model from the original "The Need for Speed" video game, which came out in 1994. The RX-7 was one of multiple Class C cars within the game, together with the Acura NSX and the Toyota Supra Turbo.

