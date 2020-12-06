Hellcat-Powered Mazda RX-7 Is the Japanese Muscle Car

Some sort of revenge for all the rotary-powered projects, from your random build to that infamous Ferrari. This is the only reasonable explanation I could think of when the obvious question popped: why would anybody Hellcat-swap a Mazda RX-7 that came in good condition?
Of course, we can't be sure what the fabrication loonies over at Rowdys Garage had in mind when they came up with this project (HEMI specialist Ripatuned is also taking part in the adventure), especially since they reportedly had one year to decide the fate of this Mazda.
We're looking at the cult car that is the FD3-generation RX-7, with this example reportedly having had just one owner, who drove the vehicle for 77,000 miles (124,000 km). Oh, and while the exterior could use a respray, the cabin seems to be in excellent condition. To put it bluntly, the said crew is taking one of the Internet's dream vehicles for a Hellcat ride. And you can be certain of one thing, especially since this seems to be a first: the reactions won't disappoint.
As the crew explains in the YouTube clip at the bottom of the story (the language does get a bit oily at times - you've been warned), the engine bay of the Japanese sportscar provides a surprising amount of room, especially given how compact its factory Wankel motor is. However, this doesn't apply to the height of the compartment.
Thus, the first steps of the build involved moving the steering rack and coming up with a custom oil pan for the 6.2-liter monster, which, by the way, will get a custom supercharger. As for the transmission, this is quite big news, so you can expect it to be revealed in a future video.
"But, but... the iron block HEMI is the enemy of the scales, what will happen to the weight distribution of this Mazda RX-7?" one might rightfully ask.
Well, if the handling doesn't get sorted out, this contraption might get confined to the drag strip, at least as far as all-out driving outside public roads goes.
Meanwhile, as you'll see in the third Instagram post below, Rowdys Garage seems to be working to neutralize its swap footprint: yes, that's an F82-gen BMW M4 with a billet 20b 3-rotor Wankel between its front wheels.
