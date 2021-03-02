2022 Audi e-tron GT “Shooting Brake” Design Study Isn’t Your Average Wagon

Previewed three years ago by a concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the e-tron GT is an electric four-door sedan with premium appointments. Underpinned by the J1 vehicle architecture developed by Porsche for the Taycan, the newcomer is available in two flavors at the time of reporting.
e-tron GT is Audi for 469 horsepower from a dual-motor setup, which is enough for 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds. The RS e-tron GT is - dare I say it - spicy thanks to 637 horsepower and 612 pound-feet (830 Nm) of tire-shredding torque with the overboost function.
The four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt hasn’t mentioned if a station wagon is on the horizon, but it’s within the realm of possible outcomes because Porsche offers the Taycan Cross Turismo in addition to the sedan. Imagined by pixel artist Rain Prisk with a roof box and a three-door makeover, the shooting brake would be an interesting addition to the lineup.
Rendered with oversized two-tone wheels and white-letter tires, the family-sized electric vehicle could use two more doors for the sake of practicality. As for the naming convention, Audi could take inspiration from the A4 and A6 for the Avant suffix. A jacked-up version would be worthy of the “allroad quattro” nomenclature as a tribute to the A6 allroad quattro from 1999.
If the German automaker can’t make a case for a shooting brake, fret not because Audi still offers ludicrously fast station wagons. The six-cylinder RS 4 Avant and eight-cylinder RS 6 Avant are the culprits, and they’re world-class performance cars with enough trunk volume for the family dog.
On that note, internal combustion will slowly but surely fade away from the lineup. Chief executive officer Markus Duesmann can see Audi going fully electric within 20 years, but the switch may happen by 2030 based on current trends. Volvo, for example, will make electric-only vehicles by 2030 while Norway will ban the sale of new fossil-fuel automobiles in 2025.
