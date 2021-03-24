38k-Mile A80 Toyota Supra Turbo Ready to Make Someone a Red King of the 1990s

After three fairly successful generations, Toyota probably decided it was time to spice up things a bit, so the Mk IV (A80) Supra was the result of bolder choices for both styling and performance. Obviously, blending twin-turbo performance with the company’s renowned love for quality in a fairly accessible package was a stroke of genius. So, it’s no wonder that some examples easily trump the $42,990 asking price of the 2021 GR Supra.
Even in stock naturally aspirated form, the A80 Supra was a great performance all-rounder, but we all know the real draw. It was the 2JZ-GTE version that used two sequential turbochargers and delivered 320 hp and 315 lb-ft (427 Nm) of torque when it left the factory floor.
This particular example from 1994 is a Turbo Supra that was first registered in Canada’s British Columbia province and was only imported in America last year. The current Arizona owner soon bought it, and the car now holds a clean Pennsylvania title to make sure all the paperwork isn’t a hustle.
As is customary, the 3.0-liter inline-six resides under the hood, and power will reach the rear wheels through the four-speed automatic transmission and limited-slip diff. And that’s just one of the main draws for this example. Another important highlight is the red attire (Renaissance Red), which is sure to harness everyone’s attention along with the removable sport roof panel and the huge rear wing.
The paint job looks pristine, but there are a couple of secrets: portions of the body have been repainted, and the Japanese sports car hasn’t traveled much on Canadian roads, as the odometer shows less than 38k miles (around 61,000 km). We also need to mention the factory 17-inch wheels and Supra-branded brake calipers, just to complete the exterior picture.
As far as the cockpit is concerned, the black upholstery makes for a great contrast against the shiny red panels, and the future owner will get numerous creature comforts. Among them are the power adjustment for the driver’s seat, cruise control, automatic air conditioning, or the powered locks and windows.
And, to make sure you feel like it’s the 1990s all over again, there’s also a factory stereo with CD and cassette players. Of course, there’s just one nagging detail for this auction that’s set to end in about a day: at the time of writing, the highest bid has already reached $55,500. This Supra clearly has the makings for another bidding war.
