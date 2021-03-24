38k-Mile A80 Toyota Supra Turbo Ready to Make Someone a Red King of the 1990s

After three fairly successful generations, Toyota probably decided it was time to spice up things a bit, so the Mk IV (A80) Supra was the result of bolder choices for both styling and performance. Obviously, blending twin-turbo performance with the company’s renowned love for quality in a fairly accessible package was a stroke of genius. So, it’s no wonder that some examples easily trump the $42,990 asking price of the 2021 GR Supra.

46 photos