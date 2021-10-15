Iconic Toyota Supra Mk4 Easily Morphs Into Impossible yet Tasteful Sports Truck

Born in 1993, Toyota’s A80 Supra (aka Mk4) continues to bedazzle even today. And it’s not just the popular culture apparitions, but also the constant love/hate relationship it has with virtual artists.
We have seen on countless occasions visions of fourth-generation Supras escape the real world into the virtual realm. Many of them went for exaggerated Fast and Furious takes, but others were subtle to the point of hoping that one day someone will have the time, passion, and finances to make them a reality.
But, discarding the slightly more logical approach of another pixel master that went and transformed the 2022 Toyota Tundra into a Lexus “TX” pickup truck based on the recently announced Lexus LX SUV, this is something that will have Supra Mk4 fans preparing for all-out war. Probably...
Actually, unless the virtual artist behind the superrenderscars account on social media expressly mentioned we are dealing with a Supra pickup truck conversion, one might have been potentially fooled into thinking about something else entirely. For me, this CGI A80 Supra just gives out Chevy Corvette C5/C6 vibes all over the place, for example.
Only the proportions are slightly off, with a smaller hood and longer rear quarter. Which, of course, serves the CGI expert’s purpose of imagining the legendary Mk4 with a utilitarian bed instead of a closed trunk. And, unlike other crazy ideas we have seen here, it’s not bad at all.
But that’s subject to change if the virtual artist would also give us different POVs. That’s not going to happen, we already know that. And perhaps it’s for the better because at least this illusion gives the Supra pickup a potentially cool sports truck appearance, complete with a lowered suspension and beefier wheel/tire setup.
Now, if only we knew what was hiding under the hood... And perhaps some additional tech details, such as the bed’s cargo capacity and towing abilities? Or are we absurdly asking too much?
