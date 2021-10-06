VW Polo GTI vs. Fiesta ST vs. i20 N Acceleration Test Yields Surprise Winner

If you’re in the market for a supermini with attitude, three such vehicles come to mind: the ever-popular Volkswagen Polo GTI, the three-cylinder Ford Fiesta ST, and the i20 N from Hyundai. Even though going as fast as possible in a straight line isn’t their strong point, Mat Watson wanted to find out which is the quickest car to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour).
Priced from £24,500 (make that $33,281 at current exchange rates) in the United Kingdom where Carwow is based, the Polo GTI comes with a seven-speed tranny coupled to a 2.0-liter TSI with 207 ps (204 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 revs. Volkswagen claims 6.5 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), and in this acceleration test, Mat couldn’t squeeze out more than 6.15 to 60 mph.
Moving over to the Fiesta ST, the Ford Motor Company offers the base ST-2 trim level from £21,955 ($29,823) exclusively with a six-speed manual. A fair bit lighter in comparison to the Polo GTI, the American contender also needs 6.5 seconds to 100 kph on paper. Carwow’s presenter had a hard time upshifting from first to second and keeping the front wheels from spinning, therefore resulting in a 60-mph acceleration time of 6.45 seconds.
The i20 N is the newest subcompact hot hatchback on the three, and it also happens to be the lightest at 1,265 kilograms (2,789 pounds). Available from £24,995 ($33,965) with every bell and whistle specified as standard, the South Korean interloper isn’t as torquey or powerful as the Polo GTI.
Be that as it may, the automaker quotes 6.2 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour while Mat ran 6.0 seconds flat from a standstill to 60 miles per hour. On the first attempt, that is, which is really impressive for the newcomer.
The verdict of this comparison review is more obvious than the acceleration test’s winner, though. The Polo GTI is obviously the most sensible pick, the Fiesta ST is the most playful in the twisties, and the i20 N is the most focused overall. “It all depends on what you want,” signed off Mat Watson.
