2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Hits 60 MPH in 2.0 Seconds in C&D Acceleration Test

Named after the Scuderia Ferrari SF90 Formula 1 racing car that’s suspected of burning oil to enrich the air/fuel mixture in the name of performance, the SF90 Stradale divides opinion. At first glance, it’s the most impressive road-going Ferrari ever produced. But on the other hand, people like Chris Harris from Top Gear don’t like the way this car drives.
Whatever side you’re on, the specifications offered by the Prancing Horse of Maranello don’t lie. In the most aggressive setting, the SF90 Stradale blitzes to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds thanks to a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, three electric motors, and a dual-clutch transmission without a reverse gear. The plug-in hybrid supercar can do better, though, as demonstrated by our friends at Car & Driver magazine.
Seven years after they squeezed 2.1 seconds out of the Porsche 918 Spyder to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), the cited publication is much obliged to announce a new record in the guise of a 2.0-second run. Bear in mind, however, that you can’t replicate this acceleration on a normal road.
C&D made a slight change to their acceleration-testing procedure in December 2019, namely the one-foot rollout before the stopwatch starts ticking. This change affects the elapsed time by as much as 0.3 seconds, and obviously enough, a drag strip is far stickier than a regular stretch of road.
Car & Driver further reports a quarter-mile time of 9.5 seconds at 148 miles per hour (238 kilometers per hour), three miles per hour quicker than the Porsche 918 Spyder and one-tenth off the almighty Bugatti Chiron Sport. Be that as it may, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is bound to be beaten by Tesla.
Following strict guidelines, the Model S Plaid is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds according to the Palo Alto-based automaker. MotorTrend improved that figure to 1.98 seconds one month ago, and the quarter-mile sprint ended in 9.25 seconds at 152.6 mph (245.5 kph). Oh, and by the way, the Rimac Nevera is certain to dethrone the Tesla Model S Plaid as well.
Seven years after they squeezed 2.1 seconds out of the Porsche 918 Spyder to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), the cited publication is much obliged to announce a new record in the guise of a 2.0-second run. Bear in mind, however, that you can’t replicate this acceleration on a normal road.
C&D made a slight change to their acceleration-testing procedure in December 2019, namely the one-foot rollout before the stopwatch starts ticking. This change affects the elapsed time by as much as 0.3 seconds, and obviously enough, a drag strip is far stickier than a regular stretch of road.
Car & Driver further reports a quarter-mile time of 9.5 seconds at 148 miles per hour (238 kilometers per hour), three miles per hour quicker than the Porsche 918 Spyder and one-tenth off the almighty Bugatti Chiron Sport. Be that as it may, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is bound to be beaten by Tesla.
Following strict guidelines, the Model S Plaid is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds according to the Palo Alto-based automaker. MotorTrend improved that figure to 1.98 seconds one month ago, and the quarter-mile sprint ended in 9.25 seconds at 152.6 mph (245.5 kph). Oh, and by the way, the Rimac Nevera is certain to dethrone the Tesla Model S Plaid as well.
The 986-hp @Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks our 60-mph acceleration record! https://t.co/MuR97dXs6T pic.twitter.com/212Fkp3Thh— Car and Driver (@CARandDRIVER) July 19, 2021