Tesla Model S Plaid’s Acceleration Makes Young Woman Hang On for Dear Life

More on this:

1 Tesla Model S Plaid’s Sprint Compared to Bugatti Chiron, Destruction Ensues!

2 Tesla Model S Plaid: How Quick Is It Without the Launch Control Engaged?

3 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Detailing Video Reveals Glaring Quality Issues

4 Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Do 0-60 in 2.18 and Quarter-Mile in 9.22 on the Street

5 Model S Plaid's 1st Independent 1/4-Mile Run Is Here and It's Disappointing