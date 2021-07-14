Tesla Model S Plaid’s Acceleration Makes Young Woman Hang On for Dear Life

Acceleration reaction videos never get old, they just adapt, and such clips, starring one of the finest electric vehicles ever made, the Tesla Model S Plaid, have started flooding the web.
Thus, after watching the 100-year-old World War II veteran having the ride of his life in the zero-emission hyper sedan, which is the fastest accelerating production vehicle, it’s now time to see three other people do the same.
The video, shared at the bottom of the page, puts the spotlight on the Tesla Model S Plaid’s insane straight-line acceleration, which leaves the passengers breathless for a few tenths of a second, before putting a big smile on their faces.
Since it was shot on public roads, the driver couldn’t get the best of it, because as we already know, one has to push some literal and hypothetical buttons before achieving the quoted 1.99-second sprint time from rest to 60 mph (0-96 kph).
One of them includes a special resin that has to cover the asphalt, for even better traction off-the-line, and since most drag strips won’t allow such a powerful machine to prove its mettle without a roll cage and window safety nets, it is quite challenging to perform the perfect launch.
But fret not, because even without the Drag Strip mode engaged and Cheetah Stance adjusting the suspension, the Tesla Model S Plaid is still faster than pretty much everything one might encounter on their daily commute.
We’ve seen it compared to the Bugatti Chiron, and while that one is a multi-million dollar affair, the EV costs $130,000, and has room for the family / close ones, lots of storage, and the finest tech gear available, because it is, after all, a Tesla, a brand that has literally made EVs cool.
Now head on down and click that play button.
