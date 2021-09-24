2021 Skoda Octavia RS Exceeds Manufacturer’s Acceleration Time on the Drag Strip

iAqua’s SeaDart Max Brings Forth New Age of Underwater Scooter Fun for $7,500

Over in Europe and a few other parts of the world such as Australia, the Skoda brand offers the Octavia RS with three engine choices: the 2.0 TDI, more pokey 2.0 TSI, and a plug-in hybrid 1.4 TSI. All of them are fitted with the automaker’s long-running DSG transmission, and all three are good value for the money. 35 photos



With 4,000 revolutions per minute on the tachometer, electronic stability control in sport, and the dual-clutch tranny in sport as well, the Octavia RS doesn’t impress due to lots of wheelspin at launch. Be that as it may, Scott matched the official acceleration time. The quarter mile was over in 14.8 seconds at 163.1 kph (101.3 miles per hour), which is pretty good for a 2.0-liter powerplant in a compact sedan with Volkswagen Golf Mk8 hardware.



With traction control turned completely off, plenty of more wheelspin translated to 6.9 seconds and 14.9 seconds for the Octavia RS. Dropping the launch revs to 2,500 rpm appears to be the key to exceed the manufacturer’s claim, as in 6.4 seconds and 14.5 seconds for the quarter mile. Raising those revs to 2,800 rpm on the final run brought about a first-gear stutter, but still, the unassuming Octavia RS impressed once again to 100 kph in 6.5 seconds.



Priced from 47,790 kangaroo bucks ($34,590 at current exchange rates) in Australia or 899,900 koruny ($41,440) back home in the Czech Republic, the



