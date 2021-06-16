Germany’s 2021 Hyundai i20 N Is Nicely Specced, Costs More Than Ford’s Fiesta ST

Hyundai has officially launched the 2021 i20 N in Germany. The subcompact hot hatch is offered in two different trim levels, carries nice stuff in both of them, and costs a bit more than one of its biggest rivals, the Ford Fiesta ST.
Pricing for the Korean model starts at €24,990 (equal to $30,297), €1,600 ($1,940) more than the 2021 Ford Fiesta ST. It comes with enhanced styling inside and out over the regular i20, and packs standard 8-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, DAB+ digital radio, heated front sports seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel.
The LED head- and taillights are included as well, and so are the 18-inch alloy wheels and a fine selection of driver assistance gear. The autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection, intelligent traffic sign recognition, active lane departure warning, attention assist, high beam assist and automatic emergency call system are on deck.
Those wanting more can upgrade to the i20 N Performance. It starts at €26,990 ($32,722), and besides the Sleek Silver exterior paint finish, it can be ordered in six other shades. The better equipped model also gets a mechanical differential lock, keyless entry & go, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, heated rear seats, automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers and adjustable trunk floor.
The Navigation Package is extra and adds a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluelink telematics, and Bose premium audio. The Assistance Package brings blind spot warning, lane follow assist, rear cross traffic alert, and front parking sensors.
Powering the 2021 Hyundai i20 N is a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with direct injection, mated to a six-speed manual transmission and front wheel drive. It produces 204 PS (201 HP / 150 kW) and 275 Nm (203 lb-ft) of torque, returning a combined 7.0 l/100 km (33.6 mpg US) on the WLTP cycle, and emitting 158 g/km of CO2. Hyundai’s N Division says that it will hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds, from a standstill, and a 230 kph (143 mph) top speed.
The LED head- and taillights are included as well, and so are the 18-inch alloy wheels and a fine selection of driver assistance gear. The autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection, intelligent traffic sign recognition, active lane departure warning, attention assist, high beam assist and automatic emergency call system are on deck.
Those wanting more can upgrade to the i20 N Performance. It starts at €26,990 ($32,722), and besides the Sleek Silver exterior paint finish, it can be ordered in six other shades. The better equipped model also gets a mechanical differential lock, keyless entry & go, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, heated rear seats, automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers and adjustable trunk floor.
The Navigation Package is extra and adds a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluelink telematics, and Bose premium audio. The Assistance Package brings blind spot warning, lane follow assist, rear cross traffic alert, and front parking sensors.
Powering the 2021 Hyundai i20 N is a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with direct injection, mated to a six-speed manual transmission and front wheel drive. It produces 204 PS (201 HP / 150 kW) and 275 Nm (203 lb-ft) of torque, returning a combined 7.0 l/100 km (33.6 mpg US) on the WLTP cycle, and emitting 158 g/km of CO2. Hyundai’s N Division says that it will hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds, from a standstill, and a 230 kph (143 mph) top speed.