More on this:

Getting Pelted by Hail to Protect Your Toyota Supra Seems Like the Right Thing to Do

Arguably, there are fewer things that can warm the heart and make the onion-cutting ninjas come out in full force as a human protecting the unprotected, whether they’re children, puppies, kittens or whatever. 14 photos



The video was posted on TikTok by Jake McGloin, observing the scene from the safety of his house. The incident happened earlier this week in Sydney, Australia, during a severe storm that lasted hours before it moved across New South Wales, and brought with it high winds, giant hailstones and heavy rain.



Weather warnings explain why the man had so many pieces of cardboard ready for his car. It’s no regular car, either: it’s a fourth-gen Toyota Supra, the one



And that’s exactly what happens in the 15-second video: the poor dude is seen struggling to keep the pieces of cardboard from flying off, while at the same time trying to remove the hailstones that hit the exposed hood of the Supra. It’s a pointless but most admirable struggle. Towards the end of the video, he moves in front of the car and literally lies on top of the hood, with his body serving as an extra layer of protection.



Look at this video and tell us that is not true love right here.



Editor's note: Photos in the gallery also show the most famous Supra ever, Paul Walker's MK4 from Fast and Furious. Photos in the gallery also show the most famous Supra ever, Paul Walker's MK4 from Fast and Furious.