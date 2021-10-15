4 This Norm-Breaking Luxury Yacht Looks Perfect for Batman, Only Three to Be Built

3 Inspired by Ocean Racing Yachts, the Inception 24 Concept Is the Ultimate Boat Fit for 007

2 1979 Ford F-150 with a Mercruiser Boat Engine Swap Is the Craziest Thing You'll See Today

1 In a Historic First, an Autonomous Military Ship Fires Missile in Coordination With Drones

Windy’s New Luxury High-Speed Chase Boat Is a Millionaire’s Perfect Water Toy

What regular folks, such as ourselves, would consider luxury boats, are just support vessels for the world’s richest superyacht owners. The latest model from Swedish boat maker Windy proves it, with a remarkable interior design, and top performance. 16 photos



Windy has developed the SLR/SR 60 for “an experienced superyacht owner”, to his exact specifications. The 60-foot (18 meters) boat is the builder’s largest model to date, and it’s versatile enough to be used either as a dynamic sports boat for diving and fishing, or a superyacht chase boat for long distance travels.



Powered by triple Volvo Penta IPS650 diesel engines, this



Despite its sleek silhouette, this boat is big enough for up to 15 passengers. Its luxurious interior, designed by French studio Liaigre, features fold-down seats at the helm, a fixed table with sofa-like seating, and a sun pad aft. According to



After the delivery of the first SLR 60, which was recently unveiled, the Swedish company plans to establish this speedy, elegant boat as its flagship, for other future owners to enjoy as well.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windy Boats (@windy_boats) Any superyacht comes with a wide range of tenders and water toys , but a recent trend has marked the rise of “support vessels” or “chase boats”. Unlike tenders that are kept inside the yacht, in designated garages, a chase boat is independent of the mothership, it can be driven separately and often has its own crew. We could actually consider it the ultimate water toy for a millionaire, because only the richest yacht owners go for such a fancy “assistant” on water.Windy has developed the SLR/SR 60 for “an experienced superyacht owner”, to his exact specifications. The 60-foot (18 meters) boat is the builder’s largest model to date, and it’s versatile enough to be used either as a dynamic sports boat for diving and fishing, or a superyacht chase boat for long distance travels.Powered by triple Volvo Penta IPS650 diesel engines, this sleek boat can travel for 850 nautical miles at 25 knots (which is an impressive range), and reach even higher speeds of over 40 knots. It’s also able to withstand extreme sea conditions, with a high-performance hull and a full-height windscreen. Combining exhilarating speed with an outstanding range, it’s no wonder that the SLR/SR 60 was meant to be a superyacht companion for extended trips at sea.Despite its sleek silhouette, this boat is big enough for up to 15 passengers. Its luxurious interior, designed by French studio Liaigre, features fold-down seats at the helm, a fixed table with sofa-like seating, and a sun pad aft. According to Yachting Magazine , the main deck also sports an electric grill, a microwave and an optional ice maker. Guests can also spend the night on board, thanks to the double berth.After the delivery of the first SLR 60, which was recently unveiled, the Swedish company plans to establish this speedy, elegant boat as its flagship, for other future owners to enjoy as well.