Inspired by Ocean Racing Yachts, the Inception 24 Concept is the Ultimate Boat Fit for 007

What you're seeing here is not your typical modern boat. The vessel comes in a relatively minimalist package, which proves that less is more. The Inception 24 is the ultimate dayboat designed to offer a smooth ride while still making your 007 dreams come true.
This futuristic boat is the latest concept proposed by Bury Design, an Australian-based studio known for creating well-engineered vessels that meet its clients' every desire. Its focus for each design is efficiency, which is given by the watercraft's build, maintenance, and operation.
Drawing on extensive experience in superyacht design, the studio has developed a versatile boat that combines functionality with luxury and comfort. The Inception 24 is a 79-foot (24-meter) vessel that can function as a dayboat or as a megayacht tender.
On day trips, there's even more room on the vessel. The studio doesn't offer many renders of the boat's interior, but we're shown that the layout can be configured to allow 12 people onboard and a crew of two.
The ship has a main deck that features an open aft with an outside helm and twin settees. There's also a huge sunbed with tender storage underneath. A submerged galley and two ensuite cabins are located in front of the boat. Its lower deck includes a lounge furnished with casual seating ideal for commuting, business meetings, or simply relaxing.
The sleek design of the boat also makes it incredibly efficient. It comes with a modern, narrow hull that was derived from ocean racing yachts. The use of this hull, when paired with the lightweight build of the vessel, allows the vessel to go beyond the theoretical hull speed.
For those that want a speedy ride, they can choose a fully foil-borne, electric drive solution. This will allow the boat to run at speeds beyond 40 knots (46 mph/ 74 kph), making it almost as efficient as the remarkable water-going spy toy that James Bond used to speed down London's River Thames in "The World Is Not Enough."
The Inception 24 also comes with a decent range. With a fuel capacity of 2,000 liters at cruise speed, the vessel can navigate for up to 750 nm (863 miles/ 1,398 km) with a 10 percent reserve.
For the time being, the Inception 24 is just a concept that was realized to prove what Bury Design could do with existing technology, but we might actually see the vessel hit the water in the future.
