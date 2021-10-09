autoevolution
Inspired by Ocean Racing Yachts, the Inception 24 Concept is the Ultimate Boat Fit for 007
With a highly efficient design inspired by ocean racing yachts, the Inception 24 concept would make James Bond proud. Although the dayboat doesn't sport a pair of rocket boosters to make it fly on the water, its lightweight construction and hull allow it to exceed the typical hull speed.

9 Oct 2021, 03:15 UTC ·
What you're seeing here is not your typical modern boat. The vessel comes in a relatively minimalist package, which proves that less is more. The Inception 24 is the ultimate dayboat designed to offer a smooth ride while still making your 007 dreams come true.

This futuristic boat is the latest concept proposed by Bury Design, an Australian-based studio known for creating well-engineered vessels that meet its clients' every desire. Its focus for each design is efficiency, which is given by the watercraft's build, maintenance, and operation.

Drawing on extensive experience in superyacht design, the studio has developed a versatile boat that combines functionality with luxury and comfort. The Inception 24 is a 79-foot (24-meter) vessel that can function as a dayboat or as a megayacht tender.

The Inception 24 might also be the ideal overnighter if you're seeking the ultimate holiday, an extended stay, or a night cruise to an unknown destination. The ship can accommodate up to four guests in a luxurious setting that provides the amenities you deserve while out on the water.

On day trips, there's even more room on the vessel. The studio doesn't offer many renders of the boat's interior, but we're shown that the layout can be configured to allow 12 people onboard and a crew of two.

The ship has a main deck that features an open aft with an outside helm and twin settees. There's also a huge sunbed with tender storage underneath. A submerged galley and two ensuite cabins are located in front of the boat. Its lower deck includes a lounge furnished with casual seating ideal for commuting, business meetings, or simply relaxing.

The sleek design of the boat also makes it incredibly efficient. It comes with a modern, narrow hull that was derived from ocean racing yachts. The use of this hull, when paired with the lightweight build of the vessel, allows the vessel to go beyond the theoretical hull speed.

Power is provided by a diesel-electric hybrid engine that drives a single, highly efficient ducted propeller. A massive battery bank, along with the electric drive, allows for nearly an hour of silent motoring at 15 knots (17 mph/ 27.5 kph). The studio mentions that this configuration permits the incorporation of technological innovations in power generation into the driving chain.

For those that want a speedy ride, they can choose a fully foil-borne, electric drive solution. This will allow the boat to run at speeds beyond 40 knots (46 mph/ 74 kph), making it almost as efficient as the remarkable water-going spy toy that James Bond used to speed down London's River Thames in "The World Is Not Enough."

The Inception 24 also comes with a decent range. With a fuel capacity of 2,000 liters at cruise speed, the vessel can navigate for up to 750 nm (863 miles/ 1,398 km) with a 10 percent reserve.

Other benefits of the narrow hull design include reducing the amount of wave energy that gets sent to the vessel in the form of roll motions. As a result, the onboard gyro stabilizer is particularly effective in reducing roll. The dynamic water ballast system, which silently counters static heel caused by passenger or wind loading, adds to the comfort.

For the time being, the Inception 24 is just a concept that was realized to prove what Bury Design could do with existing technology, but we might actually see the vessel hit the water in the future.

 Download attachment: INCEPTION 24 – SUPERYACHT TENDER/OVERNIGHTER/DAYBOAT (PDF)

boat james bond Inception 24 tender WEEKEND luxury yacht 007
 
 
 
 
 

