In a Historic First, an Autonomous Military Ship Fires Missile in Coordination With Drones

NATO’s biggest autonomous war game, REPMUS, is bringing together more than 70 unmanned systems, 11 ships and hundreds of military personnel. During one of the exercises that recenty took place in Portugal, the Royal Navy marked a significant achievement: its autonomous vessel Madfox was deployed overseas for the first time, and successfully completed its greatest challenge yet.NavyX, a British Royal Navy department in charge of innovative technology, began testing Madfox earlier this year. Now, the crewlees boat was at the center of a surveillance training operation. First, USNS Carson City launched a Puma drone, which gathered data about a potential target (another autonomous boat), and sent it to the land-based control center. Then, the coordinates were sent to Madfox, which successfully launched a missile to counteract the threat.But that wasn’t all. The exercise then continued with amphibious operations during night time, when the Royal Navy’s autonomous ship put its surveillance skills to the test. It successfully monitored a target, while remaining undetected, and sent live footage to the control center. At the same time, drones were providing additional data, to the assault forces. Using the coordinated information, operators in the control center then ordered an attack.Two main goals were accomplished. On one hand, in a historic first for the Royal Navy, an uncrewed surface vessel proved that it can carry out a lethal attack. On the other hand, the NATO operations showed that autonomous ships can work together with drones and a remote control center, for an unprecedented level of situational awareness. And this is just the beginning.