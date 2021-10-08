Grand Banks 85 Superyacht Is Writing History With Off-the-Charts Speed and Range

Grand Banks is preparing something big. Literally – because Grand Banks 85 is the brand’s first superyacht – and figuratively, because it’s about to break performance, efficiency, and range records in any category.
A heritage boat maker is breaking into the superyacht category – the future GB85 will be over 87 feet (26.5 meters) long. With a highly-advanced hull design and premium structure, this elegant vessel manages to deliver outstanding speed and range, despite not having the most powerful drivetrain – which also makes it stand out in terms of fuel efficiency.
Designed by the company’s CEO Mark Richards, together with naval architect Andy Dovell, the proprietary ‘V-Warp’ hull provides a lighter, yet stronger structure for the yacht. Made from vacuum-infused E-Glass with carbon fiber, paired with premium foams and resins, this innovative hull significantly lowers the boat’s displacement.
The low displacement and reduced water resistance of the V-Warp hull mean that the GB85 can achieve incredible speed, using only half the horsepower that same-size competitors would require. This is why the GB85 is powered by two Volvo Penta IPS 1350s diesel engines with 1,000 HP each and yet manages to travel up to 1,000 miles (1,609 km) at 21 knots (24 mph).
If it’s capable of delivering such a long range at this high speed, you can imagine how far it can go when cruising at half speed. This also means a high level of fuel efficiency, contrary to most superyachts on the market.
As the manufacturer points out, all of these innovative construction techniques are not visible to the owner, who only enjoys their effects. What’s visible, however, is the luxurious interior. High-quality materials, clever ergonomics, and hand-crafted, golden teak furniture throughout, which are just some of the fine touches on board the GB85.
The superyacht is available with an open fly bridge or an enclosed, climate-controlled sky lounge and can be configured in various ways, thanks to the generous space on board. Its four-stateroom layout can accommodate up to nine passengers, while a layout centered around a majestic master stateroom would be more intimate and luxurious.
The highly-performant GB85 is currently under construction and expected to be delivered by the end of this year.
