First Time in 16 Years in a Ferrari F40 for Manny Khoshbin, One Heck of a Ride

Manny Khoshbin isn’t just one of the most popular and well-known car collectors in the United States, he’s also perhaps the biggest collector of Bugattis and custom exotics. Before all this, though, he started off with a Ferrari F40.
The real estate mogul, social media personality and bubbly car collector has a few marques that he won’t even consider adding to his collection. For instance, Lamborghinis are not exclusive enough for him, Ferraris are off-limits because Ferrari bosses once dared to deny him a car even though he’d already sent them a check, and Teslas are far too common. Ferrari has been removed from that short list.
Back in the day, sometime in 2005, Manny bought himself a Ferrari F40. It was his first sportscar and he was awfully proud of it – proud enough to not bother to get to know it first, he would later admit. He crashed it and, as he says in one of his most recent videos, he tore it in two. Sometime later, when he was looking for another F40 to replace the one he’d wrecked, a dealer tried to sell him the old one, claiming that it had been in a minor accident only.
Manny’s beef with Ferrari came when he placed an order for a 458, only to be told one year and a half later, that he hadn’t made the final cut. His deposit was sent back and Manny could never get past this.
For the first time in 16 years, Manny got back inside an F40 and the experience was so insane and exhilarating that he’s seriously considering adding one to his collection. He’s even ready to pay the extra $1.5 million to get one, but this time, he’s not leaving any more room for errors: he’s made plans to learn the car where it belongs, at the race track.
Manny took his one-off Bugatti Chiron to the Marconi Museum, where he met with John Marconi and got the aforementioned F40 ride, as you can see in the video at the bottom of the page. It’s surprising to see just how excited Manny is every single time he drives the Chiron, but it’s nothing to how he gets when he’s in the passenger seat in the F40. He describes the experience as being in a golf cart on steroids, but he means it in the best way possible: “That car knows who the driver is, and it’s not you,” he says at one point. Still, he wants one.
Ferrari made a little over 1,300 F40 units, and it’s the last car in whose development Enzo Ferrari was involved. Powered by a twin-turbo V8 and with a very lightweight and aerodynamic construction, it was described as “the best car in the world” by Enzo himself – and it would also become the first production car to hit over 200 mph (322 kph).
