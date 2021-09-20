Chevy TrailBlazer SS Becomes a Two-Door GMC Typhoon “XL” in Few “Easy” Steps

Although it lived a noticeably short North American life (2001 to 2008 model years), the original Chevrolet TrailBlazer will surely remain imprinted into the memory of GM fans. After all, it was the first production SUV to wear the Super Sport (SS) moniker.
Starting from the 2006 model year, the TrailBlazer SS went for V8 LS2 glory with the same 6.0-liter engine seen under the sports car hood of the 2005-2007 Chevrolet Corvette (C6), but it was a very short-lived one. And the engine was not the only cool highlight of the heavy SUV.
Instead, it had much-improved handling characteristics thanks to the use of a few “easy” modifications. The stiffer suspension was also lowered (and bagged for the rear axle), all models had 4.10 differentials, and the 20-inch wheels were wrapped in wider tires. Additionally, the customers could even choose AWD if the rear-wheel-drive wasn’t enough.
On the same principle of a few “easy” changes, Jim – the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media – has recently decided to virtually modify the TrailBlazer SS into a shorter SUV fitted with six-lug wheels. Better yet, the “TBSS” has now been rekindled for an ever-deeper transformation.
So, it not only shrinks down to a two-door body form, but also gets a lot of gray plastic body claddings to make sure we’re not scared by a potentially murdered-out atmosphere. Then, it’s only natural to get much wider tires in the back. But that’s not all, folks, because things get crazy from here.
This is because the TrailBlazer SS morphs from a Chevy into a GMC Typhoon “XL” pretender. It has a different set of sporty wheels, all the necessary crimson GMC badges, as well as a nice set of fog lights to keep it company when canyon carving the virtual plains of imagination land. Hopefully, this larger Typhoon has also kept the powerful V8 engine and doesn’t try to move around using just the smaller turbocharged 4.3-liter V6.
Instead, it had much-improved handling characteristics thanks to the use of a few “easy” modifications. The stiffer suspension was also lowered (and bagged for the rear axle), all models had 4.10 differentials, and the 20-inch wheels were wrapped in wider tires. Additionally, the customers could even choose AWD if the rear-wheel-drive wasn’t enough.
On the same principle of a few “easy” changes, Jim – the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media – has recently decided to virtually modify the TrailBlazer SS into a shorter SUV fitted with six-lug wheels. Better yet, the “TBSS” has now been rekindled for an ever-deeper transformation.
So, it not only shrinks down to a two-door body form, but also gets a lot of gray plastic body claddings to make sure we’re not scared by a potentially murdered-out atmosphere. Then, it’s only natural to get much wider tires in the back. But that’s not all, folks, because things get crazy from here.
This is because the TrailBlazer SS morphs from a Chevy into a GMC Typhoon “XL” pretender. It has a different set of sporty wheels, all the necessary crimson GMC badges, as well as a nice set of fog lights to keep it company when canyon carving the virtual plains of imagination land. Hopefully, this larger Typhoon has also kept the powerful V8 engine and doesn’t try to move around using just the smaller turbocharged 4.3-liter V6.