Supercar Blondie Gets to Drive the $4.5M Bugatti Chiron Hermes, Almost Wrecks It

To car enthusiasts, Manny Khoshbin’s name must ring familiar, since he’s one of the most popular car collectors of the day slash content creators. Khoshbin is a multi-millionaire real estate mogul and, as of late, a celebrity and influencer thanks to his decision to share his amazing car collection with the rest of the world.
Khoshbin’s collection is unlike any other celebrity car collection: not only is he partial to Bugattis, but he tends to turn every vehicle he gets into a 1-of-1 through elaborate, expensive and time-consuming customization. The “Chiron habillé par Hermès” is a great example – and combination – of both.
This is Manny’s third Hermes car: he also owns a Pagani Huayra and a McLaren Speedtail, both redone by the fashion giant. He took delivery of the Chiron in late 2019 but, to this day, the immaculate off-white one-off remains the most prized entry in his truly impressive collection. It’s almost a surprise then that he would let anyone else drive it.
Yet that’s what he did when Supercar Blondie dropped by for a visit. This is the second time the two content creators and fellow car enthusiasts catch up in as many years, but it marks a first for both: Supercar Blondie nearly wrecked the Chiron. That happens at the 12.30-minute mark in the video below or, if you wish to skip through the car-centric conversation, in the Instagram video even farther down.
For the record, this near-wreck wasn’t Supercar Blondie’s fault, though she does admit she hadn’t seen the guy who almost hit the Chiron from the side because she had the sun in her eyes. The other driver came in fast, even though she had the right of way, and it was Manny’s scream that got her to brake to avoid contact.
In real life, this would have been a minor accident. It’s certainly nothing spectacular here either, but if you think about the car itself, you see why it’s a big deal. Neither Bugatti nor Manny ever mentioned a price tag for the one-off, but Supercar Blondie casually lets it slip that it’s “a $4.5 million car.” “That would’ve been an expensive day,” thinking of the scenario of an actual collision.
Perhaps the best part of the video, after the chit-chat on hypercars, is Manny’s almost maniacal laugh at the thought that his custom ride nearly got damaged. It’s partly nervous, but it’s also genuinely amused since, he says, that’s “the closest” he ever got to an accident in a Bugatti. An expensive thrill, he says so himself.
