An Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Will Soon Join Manny Khoshbin’s Many Bugattis

It turns out that not even Manny’s credentials were enough to secure him a Valkyrie coupe, so when Aston Martin announced the Spider variant not long ago, he made sure he fixed that wrong. He dropped by for a visit with Aston Martin and, after being shown around the floor and getting a good look at the Spider, he placed an order for it.Since Manny is also making money off car-related online content and it would probably be a shame not to share his gorgeous collection with the rest of the world, he made sure to document his visit for a new video. You will find it in full at the bottom of the page, and will probably not miss on the irony of having Manny in his finest 1-of-1 Bugatti cap and Bugatti tee (Manny is a big-time Bugatti customer ), wandering around on Aston Martin territory.But money knows no allegiance to one marque and another, and Manny is a lover of exquisite things, whether they come from Bugatti or any other maker. He was taken in right away with the Spider, which comes with a removable hard top and is somehow able to retain the incredible performance of the coupe. He appreciated the tight cabin and the way driving it would be comparable to driving a Formula One car, and he appreciated the open underbody and the way it was built to be as aerodynamic as possible.As expected, Manny wasn’t oblivious to the fact that only 85 such Spiders will be made, though he did feel bad that he’d have to wait two more years until he gets his. Aston Martin says Valkyrie Spider will go into production in late 2022. Then again, with all the many custom cars he owns , Manny is used to waiting by now.Valkyrie is a track-ready and road-legal, limited-edition car developed between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, with input from Cosworth, Rimac Automobili, Multimatic, Ricardo, Alcon, Bosch, Surface Transforms, Integral Powertrain Ltd, Wipac, and Michelin. It boasts a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 Cosworth engine and a hybrid powertrain, with a maximum output of 1,160 hp at 10,500rpm, and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) peak torque.Pricing for the Spider starts at £2.5 million, which is roughly $3.5 million at the current exchange rate. Judging by Manny’s reaction to it, you really can’t put a price on complete, unadulterated happiness.